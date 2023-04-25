Russian tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko recently had an unpleasant experience while traveling to Corsica, France.

Diatchenko, who has a career-high ranking of World No. 71 on the WTA circuit, was traveling to Corsica to contest an ITF tournament via Cairo-Warsaw-Nice. She was, however, asked to forfeit her flight after concerns were raised over her Russian nationality amidst the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Vitalia Diatchenko took to social media to narrate the troubling experience, suggesting that the discrimination of civilians doesn’t help the cause of world peace.

“I was refused to fly to a tournament in Corsica by Lott airlines, from Cairo – Warsaw – Nice, because I am the owner of Russian passport. Airlines rules – suddenly do not allow any Russian to fly with Lott airlines!” the Russian tennis player said on her Instagram stories. “Does it really help to improve situation for the peace???”

The 32-year-old also revealed that the unfortunate incident happened despite her presenting the authorities with 'support letters' given by the WTA and ITF as well as her Ukraine-born father - who is a diplomat working at the United Nations.

“I had all the support letters from WTA, ITF but in modern tennis this doesn’t seem to make any difference in reality. I had support letters from my father, who is originally born in Ukraine and working for United Nations,” she said.

“This letter stating that I am his daughter (airline policy allows family members of people who have diplomatic passport to fly) – but all airlines suddenly now refuse these documents because of your country of birth,” she vented.

As a result of the ordeal, Russian tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko had to spend long hours without food or accommodation at Cairo Airport. The delay forced the World No. 250 to withdraw from her tournament in Corsica.

“I have to withdraw and the only option is return home and miss another event because of this situation,” she wrote.

The tennis player, who is contesting tournaments under a neutral flag alongside other Russian and Belarusian athletes, suggested that it is unfair for them to bear the consequences of the political turmoil when they have no say in the unfortunate matter.

“As a professional athlete who is playing without any flag and not representing any country, just trying to get on with life and follow a career that I have loved all my life, is this fair to athletes that have no association with any part of the unfortunate situation?” Vitalia Diatchenko said.

“Hope to be free of politics, racism and nazism. Just peace and clear sky please!!!” she added.

This isn’t the first such incident surrounding Russian and Belarusian players. Last year, former World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka was similarly forced to pull out of the Canadian Open after her visa was rejected. Moreover, athletes from the aggressor countries were also prohibited from participating in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships - a decision which has since been overturned.

