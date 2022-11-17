"Ruud did what he was told to do; This can't be anymore obvious" - Tennis fans divided over Rafael Nadal sole ATP Finals win against protege Casper Ruud

Rafael Nadal’s victory over Casper Ruud in the ATP Finals received mixed reactions from tennis fans. The Spaniard and the Norwegian were contesting a dead rubber, as Nadal was already eliminated from the tournament and Ruud had already qualified for the semifinals.

The former World No. 1, who witnessed a four-match losing streak and hadn’t won a single set in the ATP Finals, made a stunning recovery in his final match at the tournament to score a straight-sets victory over his 23-year-old protégé. The 22-time Grand Slam champion managed to close out both sets with a concluding break in each to settle the score at 7-5, 7-5.

"I trained well. Maybe I didn't have enough matches to be at the required level. There was not enough self-confidence, after a difficult six months. That's the way it is. I accept that the season didn't end the way I wanted, but at least it ended with a win. That was important, it's the last match of the season, so I'm happy about that. I was able to beat a great player," Rafael Nadal said after his victory.

Tennis fans, however, were divided over the win and while many congratulated the 36-year-old for the triumph, a few others questioned the credibility of the fixture.

Some fans were of the opinion that Ruud, who had emerged as the winner in both his previous encounters, granted the victory to his mentor and childhood idol as it was a non-consequential match-up.

"Congrats to Rafa on the Mickey Mouse win. Casper very clearly threw today with nothing to play for/give one of his idols a token win on the way out of the season," one individual said.

"Congrats to Rafa on the Mickey Mouse win. Casper very clearly threw today with nothing to play for/give one of his idols a token win on the way out of the season," one individual said.

Meanwhile, many ardent fans of the tennis great were elated that he was able to have a winning end to his highly successful 2022 season.

"Great to end the season with a win. Indoor yes. Pity that it doesn’t count anymore. But at least you live Turin with a beautiful match and win, Rafa now take some rest and then let’s prepare yourself well for 2023. Thank you always for the emotions you give to me," one fan remarked.

"Great to end the season with a win. Indoor yes. Pity that it doesn't count anymore. But at least you live Turin with a beautiful match and win, Rafa now take some rest and then let's prepare yourself well for 2023. Thank you always for the emotions you give to me," one fan remarked.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Deem @BigFundamentle @atptour

Played aggressive tennis as the match went on.

"Obviously, this is the best Rafa has looked all week. Played aggressive tennis as the match went on. Perhaps, Ruud took it a bit easy too."

One fan wrote:



"Rudd doesn't care, because he already qualified...and he chose to loose this for FAT CHEQUE...keep an eye on his BRANDS INCOME.."



Another commented:



"Ofcourse NADAL has to win..who failed to win even a single set in 2 games..RUDD intentionally gives a break, right before TB(twice) Rudd doesn't care, because he already qualified...and he chose to loose this for FAT CHEQUE...keep an eye on his BRANDS INCOME.."

"Ruud did what he was told to do. This can't be anymore obvious."

"And there will be always Casper Ruud who will let him win !!! What a shame on Ruud. It was the same story at RG Finale !!!"

Another fan stated:

"A charity win for Nadal given to him on silver plate by a puppet from Nadal Academy! Lost all my respect to Ruud!"

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud to compete in Latin American exhibition tour after ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will tour around Latin America in late November

While Rafael Nadal’s run at the ATP Finals has come to an end, Casper Ruud is still in contention for the title and will await the winner of Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals. However, soon after the conclusion of the ATP Finals on November 20, the duo will travel to Latin America to embark on an exhibition tour around five cities.

They will commence their tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 23, where they will take on each other, partnering with Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko. The other four matches will be hosted in Bogota, Quito, Belo Horizonte and Mexico.

