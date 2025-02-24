"Saddened by lack of camaraderie, the real losers are Jannik Sinner & tennis" - Stan Wawrinka's ex-coach makes feelings clear on Italian's doping ban

Stan Wawrinka's ex-coach Daniel Vallverdu believes Jannik Sinner doesn't deserve to be harshly treated for his role in failing two anti-doping tests last year, which has culminated in a three-month ban for the Italian. Sinner's suspension has polarized the tennis fraternity, with many prominent names in the sport doubting the timing of the ban, which will see the Italian miss four Masters 1000s but not a Grand Slam.

On Sunday, February 23, Daniel Vallverdu shared a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), through which he laid bare his thoughts on Jannik Sinner's ban. In the first post, Vallverdu penned his thoughts on those who are criticizing Sinner. According to the Venezuelan, the Italian's critics are veering away from the "facts" surrounding the controversy.

"After giving it some days to digest the reaction from the tennis world regarding @janniksin ban - i would like to say that im saddened by the lack of camaraderie - most not focusing on the facts of the case. The real losers here are JS and Tennis," Vallverdu wrote.

In the next post, the 38-year-old vouched for Jannik Sinner's innocence, citing his own relationship with the Italian.

"We should be focusing on the Anti-Doping agencies processes & rules rather than the player being a victim from it - who clearly had zero performance enhancing benefits. ZERO. I know JS since he’s 14yrs old and im comfortable to say that he is 100% not at fault," he added.

In the third and last post, Vallverdu criticized the anti-doping agencies that handled Sinner's case. The veteran Venezuelan coach also looked forward to the World No. 1's expected return to action at the 2025 Italian Open.

"The Anti-Doping agencies are at fault for the lack of consistency and accuracy with most tennis cases lately. There should have never been a ban here. Not an easy time for JS and Team. Stay strong and Rome will be the perfect setting for the warm welcome he deserves. 🦊🎾💪🏻," Vallverdu concluded.

Interestingly, Vallverdu's former pupil Stan Wawrinka is one of the players to have expressed their objection to Sinner's three-month suspension.

Stan Wawrinka delivered damning "clean sport" reaction to Jannik Sinner's ban

Stan Wawrinka (Source: Getty)

Disappointed by Jannik Sinner and WADA's settlement on a three-month ban for the Italian, Stan Wawrinka took to X and wrote:

"I don't believe in a clean sport anymore."

Wawrinka's take resonated with Nick Kyrgios, who has been one of the most vocal critics of Sinner since the Italian's doping saga came to light.

"You and me both," Kyrgios reacted to Wawrinka's post.

As things stand, Sinner continues to be the ATP No. 1, even though things might change over the next few months if Alexander Zverev or Carlos Alcaraz can consistently muster deep runs at the events to be played before the Italian's return.

