Several tennis fans recently debated over Serena Williams’ inconsistent treatment of 2023 Wimbledon champions Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova.

The 2023 Championships saw both men’s and women’s sides crown maiden Wimbledon champions in Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova. Both winners were pitted against tough opponents in Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur, respectively, and were widely considered underdogs in their respective summit clashes.

Following their memorable victories, the champions were flooded with wishes from numerous tennis fans as well as many notable figures. Several of their colleagues celebrated their wins on social media. 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams also took to social media to acknowledge Carlos Alcaraz's phenomenal win over Novak Djokovic, who was aiming for his 24th Grand Slam title.

A few tennis fans, however, observed that Serena Williams did not wish women’s champion Marketa Vondrousova on her win. They promptly took to social media to express their displeasure about the inconsistency in the treatment of the two champions.

“The worst thing when women don't support women,” one fan said about Serena Williams allegedly snubbing Vondrousova.

A few other fans, however, debated the take. One fan suggested that Serena Williams’ behavior was justified since very few WTA players acknowledge her as their idol, with many others bestowing the honor on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, or Novak Djokovic.

“Mind you, same girls gonna tell their inspiration is Nadal/Roger/Novak and not gonna mention Serena Williams lol. Give her flowers, maybe she gives back?” the fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

It's not about who follows whom and who congratulated Serena in the past.

Congratulations from 16yo Iga would not mean much.

Serena choosing to congratulate Alcaraz but not not the girls has a meaning for women's tennis. @Sarilec These people completely missed the point.It's not about who follows whom and who congratulated Serena in the past.Congratulations from 16yo Iga would not mean much.Serena choosing to congratulate Alcaraz but not not the girls has a meaning for women's tennis.

jess G @G898103G @mellowkats She has always been that way, expects eveyone to praise her but no acknowledgement of other WTA players success.

Kath @mellowkats It’s actually quite sad to see S*rena congratulating [email protected] on IG but not Marketa/Iga/Aryna/Elena when they won their titles

historybeckons @history_beckons @mellowkats I choose to believe that she would've at least congratulated Ons had she won considering their history of the doubles run together.

stef @steftalkssports Kath @mellowkats It’s actually quite sad to see S*rena congratulating [email protected] on IG but not Marketa/Iga/Aryna/Elena when they won their titles Well, neither of them beat an all-time great in what it arguably is their best surface rn, also Carlos has publicly expressed his admiration for Serena. Also she's probably just a fan and enjoyed a great historic match with an impressive outcome🤷🏻‍♀️ twitter.com/mellowkats/sta…

. @penkostephens Kath @mellowkats It’s actually quite sad to see S*rena congratulating [email protected] on IG but not Marketa/Iga/Aryna/Elena when they won their titles Mind you only one of these women even publicly acknowledged on social media her retirement whilst I can say that all of them took the time to publicly acknowledge Roger’s lmfao fuck outta here! twitter.com/mellowkats/sta…

A look back at Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova's 2023 Wimbledon final matches

Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 Wimbledon Champions Dinner

Marketa Vondrousova had reached the final of a Grand Slam before, at the 2019 French Open, but she was unseeded at Wimbledon this year. The Tokyo Olympic silver medalist was facing repeat finalist and former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur.

The Tunisian was in red-hot form, having taken down four Grand Slam champions - Bianca Andreescu, Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina, and Aryna Sabalenka - en route to the title. It was her third Grand Slam final within a year, having previously finished runner-up at the 2022 US Open.

Jabeur, however, came up short in the Wimbledon final, losing in straight sets to Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 6-4. The Czech thus created history by becoming the first unseeded woman to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Vondrousova reflected on her campaign at the Wimbledon Champions Dinner and declared her new-found love for grass.

“If somebody would have told me (I’m winning) this before the tournament, I would never believe it. Grass wasn’t my favorite surface before, but I changed my mind a bit,” she said, laughing.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, was the top seed at Wimbledon. However, he was the less favored competitor in the final as he was up against Novak Djokovic.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was the four-time defending champion and was in pursuit of his eighth title at the Slam. Moreover. Djokovic was on a 34-match winning streak at SW19 and was undefeated on the Centre Court since 2014.

Despite the odds being against him, Alcaraz eked out the win over the World No. 2 in five sets 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. By doing so, he became the third-youngest Wimbledon champion in the Open Era after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.

“For me, it’s a dream come true to win Wimbledon. But it is more special beating such a legend like Novak,” the two-time Grand Slam champion said at the dinner party.

