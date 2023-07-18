Several tennis fans recently debated over Serena Williams’ inconsistent treatment of 2023 Wimbledon champions Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova.
The 2023 Championships saw both men’s and women’s sides crown maiden Wimbledon champions in Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova. Both winners were pitted against tough opponents in Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur, respectively, and were widely considered underdogs in their respective summit clashes.
Following their memorable victories, the champions were flooded with wishes from numerous tennis fans as well as many notable figures. Several of their colleagues celebrated their wins on social media. 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams also took to social media to acknowledge Carlos Alcaraz's phenomenal win over Novak Djokovic, who was aiming for his 24th Grand Slam title.
A few tennis fans, however, observed that Serena Williams did not wish women’s champion Marketa Vondrousova on her win. They promptly took to social media to express their displeasure about the inconsistency in the treatment of the two champions.
“The worst thing when women don't support women,” one fan said about Serena Williams allegedly snubbing Vondrousova.
A few other fans, however, debated the take. One fan suggested that Serena Williams’ behavior was justified since very few WTA players acknowledge her as their idol, with many others bestowing the honor on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, or Novak Djokovic.
“Mind you, same girls gonna tell their inspiration is Nadal/Roger/Novak and not gonna mention Serena Williams lol. Give her flowers, maybe she gives back?” the fan said.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:
A look back at Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova's 2023 Wimbledon final matches
Marketa Vondrousova had reached the final of a Grand Slam before, at the 2019 French Open, but she was unseeded at Wimbledon this year. The Tokyo Olympic silver medalist was facing repeat finalist and former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur.
The Tunisian was in red-hot form, having taken down four Grand Slam champions - Bianca Andreescu, Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina, and Aryna Sabalenka - en route to the title. It was her third Grand Slam final within a year, having previously finished runner-up at the 2022 US Open.
Jabeur, however, came up short in the Wimbledon final, losing in straight sets to Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 6-4. The Czech thus created history by becoming the first unseeded woman to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.
Vondrousova reflected on her campaign at the Wimbledon Champions Dinner and declared her new-found love for grass.
“If somebody would have told me (I’m winning) this before the tournament, I would never believe it. Grass wasn’t my favorite surface before, but I changed my mind a bit,” she said, laughing.
Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, was the top seed at Wimbledon. However, he was the less favored competitor in the final as he was up against Novak Djokovic.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion was the four-time defending champion and was in pursuit of his eighth title at the Slam. Moreover. Djokovic was on a 34-match winning streak at SW19 and was undefeated on the Centre Court since 2014.
Despite the odds being against him, Alcaraz eked out the win over the World No. 2 in five sets 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. By doing so, he became the third-youngest Wimbledon champion in the Open Era after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.
“For me, it’s a dream come true to win Wimbledon. But it is more special beating such a legend like Novak,” the two-time Grand Slam champion said at the dinner party.
Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas