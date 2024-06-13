"Same with Naomi Osaka" - Kim Clijsters points out interesting similarities between Japanese and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

Kim Clijsters has found similarities between Naomi Osaka and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in terms of how both seem to have rediscovered their finest form after lengthy spells on the sidelines in their respective sports. Osaka returned to tennis at the start of the ongoing season after almost a year out due to her pregnancy, while Courtois made his Real Madrid comeback recently following multiple knee surgeries.

Osaka had pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open citing her pregnancy, but she had affirmed that she would be be back playing tennis in the 2024 season. Months later, in July, she gave birth to her and partner Cordae's daughter Shai. The Japanese lived up to her word and returned to action at the Brisbane International at the beginning of the year.

While the four-time Major winner has looked rusty for the most part since coming back, she raised her game significantly for her second-round French Open clash against reigning World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Despite suffering a 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5 loss, Osaka's gutsy performance was a sign of the Japanese slowly but surely getting back to her best.

Meanwhile, Courtois sustained a serious left knee injury in August 2023 that required him to undergo surgery. The rehabilitation took several months, and in March this year, just as it seemed that he was inching closer to his comeback, a right knee injury struck during training. Another surgery followed, rendering the Belgian unable to play for the majority of the 2023-2024 European football season.

However, Courtois managed to make a full recovery by the end of the season, and was surprisingly picked by manager Carlo Ancelotti to start the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. The Belgian made some crucial saves against the German side, which were vital in securing a record-extending 15th Champions League trophy for Real Madrid.

Recently, Clijsters, a former World No. 1 in both singles and doubles, laid bare her close friendship with Courtois during an appearance on the Served With Andy Roddick podcast. The Belgian also talked about the texts she and Courtois shared when the Real Madrid goalkeeper was in rehabilitation following his second knee surgery.

"We've (Clijsters and Courtois) known each other since we were little. He had a huge knee injury. Had surgery, took him a while. Came back. Had to have another surgery and he didn't play the whole season. Ended up playing the Champions League final and played incredible. So we were texting at times and he's like, 'Yeah, I'm going to see how I feel when I get back out there,' and I'm like, 'You'll be fine. You'll remember it like this'," Clijsters said. (23:54)

The 41-year-old went on to point out the similarities in the respective comebacks of Courtois and Osaka. According to Clijsters, the Japanese, despite her lengthy spell away from tennis, still has all the qualities that made her such a formidable force when she was playing at her best.

"And I feel like it's the same with Osaka. Yes it's taken her a little bit of time, but physically, once you've put the time in, the habits and the routines...like she hasn't been away from the game long enough to say, 'Oh it's going to take a long time for me to recover,' Clijsters added.

Andy Roddick supported Naomi Osaka earlier this year amid criticism faced by the Japanese for her underwhelming performances

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 French Open

Osaka's performances earlier in the season were not very convincing, which was unsurprising considering the fact that her last outing prior to the 2024 Brisbane International came at the Japan Open in September, 2022. However, despite being aware of this, the Japanese's critics were aplenty, but former ATP World No. 1 Andy Roddick defended the four-time Grand Slam winner.

The 2003 US Open men's singles champion lauded Osaka for committing to a full schedule and expressed confidence that the Japanese would eventually find her form.

"I was kind of really, really happy when she talked, pre-Australia, about, 'I'm going to play a very full schedule.' If she gets the reps and can get back, I don't question the tennis. The ball striking looked phenomenal," Roddick said on an episode of the Served With Andy Roddick podcast after Osaka's Qatar Open quarterfinal loss in February.

Osaka is currently participating at the Libema Open, where she has reached the quarterfinals after beating Elise Mertens and Suzan Lamens. In the quarters, she is slated to face 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

