"Same people who found Serena Williams 'too aggressive'" - Fans claim 'misogyny' as Aryna Sabalenka criticized for 'shrieking' in Wimbledon SF

Fans lashed out at 'misogynistic' comments about Aryna Sabalenka's shrieks as the Belarusian faced a heartbreaking loss to Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon semifinals. Sabalenka had a final exit at the Australian Open and the French Open this year.

Aryna Sabalenka has been holding the top rank in the WTA since winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 Australian Open. The following year, she defended her title and won the US Open, thus capping the year as World No. 1. However, the Belarusian has been struggling to find her form in 2025, suffering hard losses in all three Grand Slam outings.

Keeping her game aside, a journalist criticized the Belarusian's shriek and claimed that it puts off women viewers. The comment irked several fans, who called it an act of misogyny, and noted the harsh reality of male players not receiving hate for the same.

An X user called journalist Ben Rotherberg out and felt that people like Ben also found the greatest Serena Williams 'aggressive'.

"It only bothers people who watch tennis for 2 weeks a year… The same people who found Serena ‘too aggressive’"

Another fan echoed the sentiments and highlighted the misogyny in the comment.

"Let's be clear that grunting doesn't do it per se. It's part of the game. Misogyny does."

Another X user expressed annoyance over the disparity since Alcaraz doesn't get hatred for his grunts.

"It is undeniable. But it’s overwhelmingly MEN being disturbed by it. Same men are never bothered by Alcaraz, who’s up there and you know it. That should not be put on the women. Not when their opponents are not hindered. Which is what f’n matters."

Here are some other reactions:

"That says more about the viewers and society in general than it does about the “decades” of women you’re complaining about," a fan comment read.

"Definitely something a man would say!" tweeted a fan.

"And men are quiet as church mice," wrote a fan.

Aryna Sabalenka didn't give the Wimbledon reporters any hope for a Roland Garros repeat telecast

Aryna Sabalenka at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - (Source: Getty)

After losing to World No. 2 Coco Gauff at the French Open finals, Sabalenka's comments stirred buzz as she didn't give the latter any credit for her performance. The Belarusian received massive backlash from the tennis community ever after issuing an apoogy.

Following her heartbreak in Wimbledon semifinals against Anisimova, Sabalenka addressed the reporters in the press conference and said that she wouldn't lose her calm before the media anymore.

"Every time when I was really that close today to completely lose it and start yelling, screaming, smashing the racquets, I kept reminding myself that’s not an option, and it’s not going to help me to stay in the match and to fight for my dream. Even right now I took a bit more time before doing my media just so I can be Aryna, not that crazy person that been on that media day at Roland Garros."

Aryna Sabalenka won her first set of Grand Slams in doubles, winning the US Open in 2019 and the Australian Open in 2021.

