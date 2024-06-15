Caroline Wozniacki recently celebrated her qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking her fourth appearance at the global sporting event. However, tennis fans were left baffled by the former World No. 1's phrasing, given that she earned her qualification through a wildcard.

Having set the Paris Olympics as a "definite goal" when coming out of retirement in June 2023, Wozniacki will fulfill her dream of representing Denmark alongside Holger Rune and Clara Tauson.

The 33-year-old shared her excitement about her qualification on social media, fondly looking back on her time at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she had the honor of serving as Denmark's flag bearer.

"Today I officially qualified for my 4th Olympics!!! Paris 2024, see you there!!! 🇩🇰 here a little throwback from Rio2016!" she posted on X.

However, tennis fans took issue with Caroline Wozniacki celebrating her "qualification," as she received one of the two ITF wildcards reserved for Grand Slam champions and former World No. 1s.

"Lol her saying she “qualified” when she just got another wild card is insane 😂," one fan commented.

"You received a wildcard you did not qualify stop gaslighting," another fan chimed in.

"You did not "qualify", you got invited via wildcard (yet again). Not deserved, but it is what it is," said another.

Given fans' growing frustration regarding Wozniacki repeatedly receiving wildcards for major tournaments instead of making her way through the qualifiers, several of them lashed out at the Dane for obtaining yet another wildcard.

"So she yet again whined her way to getting WC, god forbids she plays qualies at some tournaments and earn her points to qualify like other players did. Hope it's all worth it for that R2 loss to Siegemund," one fan posted.

"U got wild card which could be used for some young players... be proud u fraud," another fan wrote.

""Qualified" is a cute way of saying you were given another wildcard," said yet another.

"There should be respect" - Caroline Wozniacki's father Piotr lambasts French Open for denying the Dane a wildcard

Caroline Wozniacki with her father Piotr

While Caroline Wozniacki will grace Stade Roland-Garros in July for the Paris Olympics, she did not compete at the venue for the 2024 French Open, as the former World No. 1 did not receive a wildcard for the claycourt Major.

In an interview with Polish magazine Gazeta, the Dane's father Piotr lambasted the WTA and the French Open over what he perceived as disrespect towards his daughter. He argued that the 33-year-old deserved better than having to compete in the qualifiers.

"Of course we could [enter qualifying in Roland Garros], because we have a ranking that allows it... But Caroline said that she had not worked hard all her life and had not achieved so much to now start as a junior," Caroline Wozniacki's father said.

"At some point in life, however, there should be respect in a sport where a person meant something. And I will tell you that Caroline will definitely not play next year," he added.

Before the Paris Olympics, Caroline Wozniacki will commence her grasscourt season at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham, having received a wildcard for the WTA 250 event.