"Scum" - Former NCAA champion accuses 'every tennis player' of doping with Adderall

2017 NCAA champion Thai-Son Kwiatkowski recently took potshots at his fellow tennis players for their reported use of Adderall.

Kwiatkowski, ranked 318th in the world, competes primarily on the ATP Challenger Tour. The American believes that a majority of his peers on the men's circuit are taking stimulant drugs that are used in treating ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

Earlier on Friday (October 20), the 28-year-old reposted on X (formerly Twitter) an analytical report on Adderall shortage by TIME. In the caption, Kwiatkowski made a rather unsavory remark, claiming that the supply of the medication took a hit globally because of tennis players' abuse of it.

"Probably because every tennis player is taking it…" the World No. 318 wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He also asserted in a separate reply that he was above taking the drug.

"Nope I’m not scum," the American wrote in response to a fan probing him on whether he ever took the drug.

The discourse surrounding the use of drugs among tennis players to sharpen focus first began last year, when former World No. 7 Fernando Verdasco was served with a two-month doping ban for taking methylphenidate, another ADHD medication.

Famous tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg later revealed in a social media post that a male pro had told him that nearly half of the men's top 100 used Adderall to gain a competitive edge in matches.

"One ATP player told me today he estimates 'half of top 100 is on it…maybe more.' And not because they have trouble focusing while doing their homework. Lots of cynicism about the TUE system within the locker room," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) last year.

Thai-Son Kwiatkowski's views on Adderall use shared by fellow American Reilly Opelka

Reilly Opelka hits a forehand at the 2021 Madrid Masters

Former World No. 17 Reilly Opelka also expressed his thoughts concerning tennis players' reported use of Adderall recently. The 26-year-old advocated for a ban on the use of the ADHD medication by players in a series of Instagram stories.

"Ban Adderall," Opelka wrote in one of his Instagram stories.

He added that taking medication to improve concentration was not very different from taking PEDs to enhance athletic performance.

"My comment applies to professional tennis in particular. But some players have a hard time building strength... should they be allowed to take steroids?" he posted in another story.

Opelka, on his part, has been out of action since the 2022 Washington Open due to wrist and hip injuries.