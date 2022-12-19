Sebastian Korda reacts to his sister Nelly Korda playing golf with Tiger Woods

American rising star Sebastian Korda reposted a picture of his sister Nelly Korda with golf legend Tiger Woods. Nelly is the former World No. 1 on the LPGA tour and won the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in the individual category. The 24-year-old is currently competing in the PNC Championships alongside her father and former tennis player Petr Korda.

Sebastian Korda took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of his sister and Woods fist-bumping each other and posted two GOAT emojis.

Sebastian Korda shares a picture of her sister with Tiger Woods

Sebastian had previously revealed that he recently met Tiger Woods and his family and mentioned that the golfing legend was 'unbelievable'.

“Meeting Tiger was unbelievable. He was so nice. He's probably our family’s favorite athlete. Any time he would play a tournament, we were all glued to the TV,” Sebastian said.

"I hope that we will break the barrier soon" - Sebastian Korda

Sebastian Korda in action against Alex de Minaur at the Rolex Paris Masters

In a conversation with tennis MAGAZIN, Sebastian Korda mentioned that the United States of America currently has many talented tennis players, and claimed that soon he, along with other players like Tiafoe and Fritz, would break the barrier.

"In any case, everyone is hungry. Everyone wants a new tennis champion. We have great guys: Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, Frances Tiafoe, Jenson Brooksby, myself, and a few others. We all push each other. I hope that we will break the barrier soon," Korda said.

"We're big guys, big servers, we play aggressively. That's the key these days. We are all super young and doing a good job. We're still fairly new to the tour and we're gaining new experiences at every tournament," he added.

Korda touched on a childhood memory and revealed that he used to watch his father compete in New York.

"I played my first main draw match two years ago, it was fantastic. When I was in New York as a spectator for the first time, my dad was coaching there. That was one of the reasons I started playing tennis. Until I was eleven years old, I almost exclusively played ice hockey," he stated.

Korda had a solid 2022 season where he reached two finals in Gijon and Stockholm and ended the year with a 34-22 win/loss record. In one of his most noticeable performances of the year, he had a match point against Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells earlier in the year but failed to convert his opportunity.

