After missing action for over three months due to an injury, Sebastian Korda is set to return to the tour this week as he will participate in the 2023 Madrid Open.

The 22-year-old American kicked off the 2023 season on a positive note as he defeated Andy Murray, Roberto Bautista Agut, Jannik Sinner, and Yoshihito Nishioka to reach the final of the Adelaide International 1. Despite losing the title to Novak Djokovic, Korda played an incredible match in which he even forced a championship point.

The World No. 28 downed 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev as well as Hubert Hurkacz to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinals at this year's Australian Open. However, during his last-eight match against Karen Khachanov, Korda suffered severe pain in his wrist and eventually retired mid-match after trailing 7-6(5), 6-3, 3-0.

At the time, the youngster revealed that he first experienced pain in Adelaide but recovered completely. Despite bowing out of the tournament, Korda was content with his performance in Melbourne and vowed to continue working hard.

“I had it in Adelaide and then it went away completely. Now it just came back out of nowhere,” Sebastian Korda said. “I have never had any wrist issues before. Some forehands, I couldn’t even hold the racquet. Volleying was almost impossible for me, so it was a little tough. Still a great tournament. My first quarter-final in a Grand Slam. You know, I’m going to go forward with my head high and keep working.”

Korda, who has an 8-2 record so far this year, is the son of former tennis stars Petr Korda (1998 Australian Open winner and former World No. 2) and Regina Rajchrtova (former World No. 26). Last August, he joined Rafael Nadal as an ambassador for Switzerland's luxury watch brand — Richard Mille.

Sebastian Korda plays like Roger Federer, says Serena Williams' ex-coach

Sebastian Korda

Venus and Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, believes Sebastian Korda is the best among all American players. In a conversation with Tennis Infinity, the former player recently remarked that Korda was the "most talented" and could win Wimbledon.

"If there is one guy who I think can be better than all the Americans, it's Korda," Macci said. "I think Korda is the best of all of them. Now he's kind of been in the rear view mirror because he's been once again hurt. But I could see him winning multiple Slams."

"He kind of plays a little bit like Federer with a two-handed backhand. His serve's only going to get better, his mind will get even stronger. He can win Wimbledon, he can do damage. He might be the most talented of all the Americans," he added.

Korda will receive a bye in the first round of the 2023 Madrid Open and could face Diego Schwartzman in the second round.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes