Sebastian Korda's first Instagram post alongside Novak Djokovic resurfaces online ahead of their Miami Open QF clash

A photo of a young Sebastian Korda with Novak Djokovic resurfaced online ahead of their quarterfinal clash at the 2025 Miami Open. The photo, interestingly, is the American's first post on his Instagram. Both men have had an underwhelming season this year, with both having injury struggles and a hard time finding their rhythm.

However, they have enjoyed resurgent runs at the Miami Open, which has set up a blockbuster clash between them. The American ousted Eliot Spizzirri, ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Gael Monfils, while the Serb defeated Rinky Hijikata, Camilo Ugo Carabelli, and Lorenzo Musetti.

Ahead of their quarterfinal clash, Korda's first Instagram post has resurfaced online, a photo of a young Korda alongside Novak Djokovic. The picture was posted on November 29, 2012, meaning the picture was clicked over 12 years ago.

However, this is not the only post on the 24-year-old's Instagram featuring the 24-time Major champion. Another picture of the two enjoying a game of pool also resurfaced online. This picture was posted on August 4, 2014.

While Sebastian Korda is looking to win his maiden Masters 1000 title, the 37-year-old is looking to win his title number 100. However, the American is currently facing an injury scare (wrist), which has caused him to withdraw from the quarterfinal in doubles.

Sebastian Korda pulls out of his doubles quarterfinal at the Miami Open 2025 in the lead-up to his singles QF clash vs Novak Djokovic

TENNIS: MAR 25 Miami Open - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda made it to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Open in singles and doubles. However, there are some concerning signs for the American, as a wrist injury has forced him to pull out of his quarterfinal match in doubles.

Korda had teamed up with Jordan Thompson, and the duo defeated the pair of Ben Shelton and Alex Michelsen and followed it up by defeating Theo Arribage and Guido Andreozzi to reach the final 8. They were slated to play second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten next. However, the American withdrew from doubles in order to give himself a shot in singles against Djokovic.

“It’s [the wrist] pretty painful right now, we’ll see how it goes tomorrow,” Korda mentioned. Will do a lot of work with my physio now, we’ll see how it is tomorrow."

This will be the second meeting between the two men, with Djokovic leading their rivalry 1-0. The winner of their match will face either Grigor Dimitrov or Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinal.

