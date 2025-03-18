Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana gets stuck in Miami traffic, makes use of chance to share sun-kissed selfie

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved got stuck in traffic in Miami and used the opprtunity to share a sun-kissed selfie on social media. Korda will be in action at the Miami Open in the men's singles and men's doubles this week.

Korda comes into the Miami Open after a superb performance at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, where he reached the final in the men’s doubles. Korda teamed up with Australia’s Jordan Thompson and the duo played some incredible tennis to reach the final of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, where they lost to top seeds Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo.

On the singles front, Sebastian Korda did well to begin his season on a strong note as he reached the final of the Adelaide International in January. He lost a close three-setter to Felix Auger Aliassime in the final but it was a good run for the 24-year-old.

He will now look to replicate that form at the Miami Open, where he is seeded 24th in the men’s singles. Sebastian Korda has once again teamed up with Thompson for the men’s doubles and they will begin their campaign against the All-American duo of Ben Shelton and Alex Michelsen on Thursday (March 20).

Ahead of the tournament, Korda’s girlfriend Nedved shared a snap of her stuck in traffic outside the Hard Rock Stadium on her Instagram story.

Screengrab of Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @ivananedved

Korda and Nedved have been in a relationship for the past four years. Both of them come from families with rich sporting heritage as both of Korda’s parents are former tennis players, while his two sisters, Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda, are professional golfers. Nedved also comes from a sporting heritage as her father, Pavel Nedved, was a popular Czech football player.

When Sebastian Korda thanked his girlfriend Ivana Nedved for empowering him to chase his goals

Sebastian Korda had recently spoken about how his girlfriend Ivana Nedved was an incredible source of support for him as he chased his goals on the tennis circuit. He noted that since Nedved understands the sport and is from a sporting family, it enables her to offer him all the motivation he needs.

"I mean she understands, the best thing is she understands sports which is great. She understands how difficult it is to be a professional athlete and that there’s a lot of sacrifices," Korda had told Daily Express in July 2024.

Korda, who is ranked 25th in the world in singles, added:

"She’s an amazing partner to have and I’m very lucky to have someone that just understands it and always is trying to be there and just always being there is probably the biggest key."

Korda will look to ride the momentum from the Indian Wells Masters and make a deep run at the Miami Open, in both singles and doubles.

