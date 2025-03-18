  • home icon
Sebastian Korda's sister Nelly Korda overlooks his Indian Wells feat to question him over something else in amusing exchange

By Diego Peralta
Modified Mar 18, 2025 05:40 GMT
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Final Round - Source: Getty
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda had a great run in the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, reaching the finals in the doubles category, but his sibling was interested in something else. Nelly Korda, the tennis player's sister, noticed the poor picture quality of her brother's recent social media post and wasted no time in asking him about it.

Sebastian and Nelly Korda share a close relationship and are often seen cheering each other on. Recently, the former shared images from the conclusion of the event on his social media accounts. The post included images from the tournament's trophy ceremony. The latter left a comment under his post that read,

"We need to talk about this picture quality"
Nelly Korda makes fun of Sebastian Korda's social media post - Image source: Getty Images
Nelly Korda makes fun of Sebastian Korda's social media post - Image source: Getty Images

Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson lost in the finals of the doubles tournament at this year's edition of the BNP Paribas Open. The winners of the event turned out to be Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic. The pair took the trophy with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the American-Australian duo.

This light-hearted interaction between Nelly and her brother was a fun way to close out Sebastian Korda's presence at Indian Wells. The latter will next be seen competing in the Miami Open.

Sebastian Korda and Ivana Nedvěd have an amusing incident in Indian Wells

2025 Adelaide International: Day 6 - Source: Getty
2025 Adelaide International: Day 6 - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda had a good time with his girlfriend, Ivana Nedvěd, during the BNP Paribas Open. The pair had an amusing incident while staying at the tournament. Luckily, it was all sorted out by the time the event came to a close.

Ivana Nedvěd has travelled with Korda to many ATP Tour events over the course of their relationship. But during this year's edition of the BNP Paribas Open, Nedvěd failed to pack enough clothes for the tournament. As a consequence of the mistake, the young woman was forced to wear Korda's clothes for several days.

The American ended up losing to Gael Monfils in the singles category during this year's edition of the BNP Paribas Open. The French veteran took the victory with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) score. This encounter marked the first occasion the players crossed paths with each other at a professional level. Fortunately for the young ATP star, Korda found plenty of success in the doubles category.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
