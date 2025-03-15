Sebastian Korda's girlfriend, Ivana Nedvěd, is having plenty of fun at Indian Wells. The public figure recently shared some images she took during her recent visit to the ATP Masters 1000 event. She was seen supporting her boyfriend, who will be taking the field for the Men's Doubles Final alongside Jordan Thompson.

The images shared by Ivana Nedvěd sparked a collection of reactions from the tennis community. Paige Lorenze, Tommy Paul's partner, was one of the people who were quick to comment on the social media post. Holger Rune's sister, Alma, was also spotted in the comments section.

Ivana Nedvěd's social media post brought about plenty of reactions from people in the tennis community. Paige Lorenze was quick to comment under the post with a heart eyes emoji.

😍

Paige Lorenze's comments on Ivana Nedved's post -Source: via @ivananedved on Instagram

Holger Rune's sister, Alma, was also one of the people who were happy to see Nedvěd's post on social media. Rune is still in action at Indian Wells as he will take on Daniil Medvedev to determine one of the entries to the 2025 BNP Paribas Open Finals. The match will take place on Sunday, March 16, where Rune or Medvedev will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Jack Draper.

"Desert beauty 😍"

Alma Rune comments on Sebastian Korda's girlfriend's Instagram post. Image source: Instagram.

Another person who commented under Sebastian Korda's girlfriend's post was Amy Pederick, girlfriend of World No. 27 Alexei Popyrin.

"there she is🥰"

Amy Pederick comments under Sebastian Korda's girlfriend's Instagram post. Image Source: Instagram

It is evident that Ivana Nedvěd has made many friends during her time traveling across the ATP Tour while supporting her partner. Nedvěd was happy to share images of what she enjoyed the most during her time in the California desert. While Sebastian Korda didn't manage to capture the title this time around, the American is ready to move on to the next event of the season.

Ivana Nedvěd Wears Sebastian Korda's Clothes at Indian Wells

2025 Australian Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

While Ivana Nedvěd's post was praised by several members of the tennis community, she had a memorable accident at Indian Wells. Nedvěd didn't pack appropriately for the trip, which required her to wear Sebastian Korda's clothes for several days. The pair have been in the Californian desert for a while now, since Korda found success in the doubles category.

Indian Wells was a highly anticipated event for Nedvěd because it allowed her to be reunited with an old friend. Nedvěd was seen with Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri, who she is close friends with. Confalonieri was also present at the tournament due to her boyfriend's commitment to the ATP Masters 1000 event. The Italian star lost to Arthur Fils in the third round of the event.

