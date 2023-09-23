Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana Nedved gives him emotional sendoff as the American plays opening match at Zhuhai Championships 2023

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, recently showed her support for her beau as he played his first match at the Zhuhai Championships in China.

Nedved posted a clip showing her boyfriend being escorted by a young kid as he walked out to the court for his opening match against Alexandre Muller.

Korda, who is the fourth seed at the ATP 250 event, was looking to bounce back from his disappointing first-round exit at the US Open earlier this month, where he lost to Marton Fucsovics in a five-set thriller.

On Saturday, September 23, Nedved took to Instagram to post the emotional moment. She captioned the clip with a face-holding-back tear emoji and a heart emoji.

Ivana Nedved on Instagram

Korda, who received a bye in the first round, went on to win his match against Muller in three sets, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

The American also had a successful day in the men’s doubles, as he partnered with compatriot Mackenzie McDonald to defeat Andre Begemann and N. Sriram Balaji in straight sets, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Nedved is the daughter of legendary Czech footballer Pavel Nedved, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2003. She has often accompanied him on his tours around the world.

The couple celebrated their second anniversary in February 2023 and have shared many photos of their travels and adventures on social media.

Sebastian Korda to face Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals at Zhuhai Championships 2023

Sebastian Korda at the 2023 US Open

Sebastian Korda will take on Argentine fifth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships on Sunday, September 24.

Korda, ranked No. 33 in the world, advanced to the last eight with a hard-fought three-set win over Frenchman Alexandre Muller. The 23-year-old showed his resilience and power as he overcame a second-set slump to seal the victory.

Etcheverry, ranked No. 35 in the world, reached the quarterfinals with a straight-sets win over Dalibor Svrcina, 6-2, 6-3. The 24-year-old is yet to win his maiden ATP title.

The quarterfinal clash will be a contrast of styles, as Korda relies on his aggressive baseline game and strong serve, while Etcheverry prefers to use his heavy topspin and solid defense.

Both players have shown impressive form on hard courts this year, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Sebastian Korda will also be in action in the doubles quarterfinals on Sunday with partner Mackenzie McDonald to face fourth seeds Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler of Austria.