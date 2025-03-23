Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana Nedved shares glimpse of her time at Miami Open, showcases accessory that captures the city’s vibe

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend shared glimpses of her time in Miami as she joined her partner for his Miami Open tour. After his successful doubles run at the Indian Wells, Korda will look to strengthen his singles record and will be seen in action next in his Round of 32 match against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.

Korda and Nedved have been dating since 2021 and are often seen sharing romantic moments from their lives with their fans on social media. Nedved has also been supportive of her partner and is often spotted courtside cheering for the American during his matches.

Daughter of Czech soccer superstar and 2003 Ballon D'or winner Pavel Nedved, Ivana, shared a picture of the glistening Miami sky on her Instagram stories, followed by a snap of her gorgeous pink Miu Miu purse that gave off the same 'vibe' as Miami.

Screenshots via @ivananedved (Ivana Nedved) on Instagram

Sebastian Korda hails from a tennis royalty with his parents being some of the finest tennis stars from Czechoslovakia during their times. His mother Regina Rajchrtová reached a career-high of 26 while his father Petr Korda won the Australian Open in the year 1998 defeating Marcelo Ríos in the final 6–2, 6–2, 6–2, and reached No. 2 on the world ladders. He also has two sisters Jasmine and Nelly who are successful golfers.

The 24-year-old tennis star has also always spoken highly of his girlfriend and appreciates her for being supportive.

“She’s a massive support": Sebastian Korda

Sebastian Korda at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda in an exclusive interview with the Daily Express on July 2, 2024 shared how girlfriend Ivana Nedved is a huge source of support for him. He also credited his partner for playing a key role in his success, owing to her understanding nature, and added that he is very lucky.

"The best thing is she understands sports which is great. She understands how difficult it is to be a professional athlete and that there are a lot of sacrifices. She’s an amazing partner to have and I’m very lucky...Yeah, she’s a massive support," he said.

He also added that she travels with him during his tour and how it helps him relax amid busy schedules.

“I’m very appreciative whenever she comes and we have a lot of fun together, she takes my mind off of tennis and we have fun and can relax and go sightseeing a little bit," he added.

Korda also overcame his injury scare this season and is looking forward to a positive run.

