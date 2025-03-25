Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana's brother Pavel shows love to American after Miami Open triumph over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, supported the American by being with him at the Miami Open while her brother Pavel showed love for him online. Korda got the better of Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance into the fourth round.

Ad

Korda has faced a topsy-turvy 2025 season as he started with a bang but could not capitalize on the momentum. In Miami, he has played two solid matches, defeating Eliot Spizzirri 6-4, 6-2 and Tsitsipas 7-6(4), 6-3.

After getting the better of the Greek, Korda shared two images on Instagram with a caption full of emojis.

"🐬🍊🌴"

Ad

Trending

Korda's girlfriend Ivana's brother, Pavel Nedved Jr., also commented on it with emojis, including a heart emoji.

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana's brother Pavel commented on his post (Image: Instagram @sebastiankorda)

Korda and Ivana made their relationship official in 2021, and the American's girlfriend is regularly seen with him on the tour. Ivana is the daughter of Czech soccer legend Pavel Nedved. The former midfielder is regarded as one of the greatest Czech players of all time and also won the Ballon d'Or in 2003.

Ad

Sebastian Korda hopes to regain form at the Miami Open after injuries derailed his career

Sebastian Korda at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda has been on the rise on the ATP Tour in the past few years but reached a career-high of World No. 15 in August last year after breaking into the Top 20 for the first time. Unfortunately, he had to take a break soon after and undergo elbow surgery.

Ad

Returning to competition this year, Korda reached the final in Adelaide but has not been able to capitalize on the momentum in the following events. After defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in Miami, he was interviewed by the Tennis Channel where he revealed that he felt he had lost his "inner fire."

"I spent a lot of time off the court due to injuries. I felt that I had lost that inner fire in many matches. So, beating a top 10 player means a lot to me, especially in Miami, one of my favorite places to play," Sebastian Korda said.

Ad

He continued:

"I was in good form at the ATP Adelaide, but then I had a minor tear, which wasn't ideal. My main goal is to be healthy again, something I'm achieving because the last two years have been challenging in that regard."

Up next for the 24-year-old American is a fourth-round clash against Gael Monfils at the Miami Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback