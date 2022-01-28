"You don't play around with things like that, you stick with whatever works" - Daniela Hantuchova on Emma Raducanu's coaching change

Daniela Hantuchova has criticized Emma Raducanu for changing her coach after winning the 2021 US Open, saying it was not a sound decision to tinker with her team so soon after a memorable run.

Raducanu made history by becoming the first qualifier in the history of the US Open to win the tournament. She won 10 consecutive matches at Flushing Meadows without dropping a set. During this run, she was coached by Andrew Richardson.

But less than two weeks after the US Open, the pair parted ways. Following trials with a handful of potential coaches, Raducanu finally appointed Torben Beltz on a full-time basis in November.

The 2022 Australian Open was the teenager's first Slam with Beltz in her box, but Raducanu was unable to recreate her magical run from New York. She exited in the second round following a three-set defeat to Danka Kovinic, although blisters on her hands prevented her from playing to her full potential.

In an interview with Match Point Canada, Hantuchova opined that the Brit should have stuck with her old coach since the partnership was obviously working for her. The Slovak said the change impacted the momentum Raducanu had generated following her remarkable run in New York.

"[Having a big result at a Grand Slam at a young age] is a nice problem to have but it can also be challenging. Seeing Emma Raducanu change coaches so many times right after the [2021] US Open -- you don't play around with things like that," Hantuchova said. "You stick with whatever works. You keep putting in the hard work because you just never know when you are going to lose [momentum]."

The former World No. 5 remarked that young players have momentum only for a brief period following their breakthrough. Soon after that, players and coaches start analyzing their game more and figure out the strategies to neutralize their strengths.

As a result, it was important for Raducanu to make full use of the initial momentum she had generated, according to Hantuchova. The Slovak pointed out that this was what legends of the game, including Venus and Serena Williams, Justine Henin and Kim Clijsters.

"I am a strong believer that you get momentum only once when you start, and you better serve that way for as long as you can. Once the tour starts to figure you out, obviously all the players and coaches will talk about you," Hantuchova said. "In a few months, before you know it, everyone kind of understands how to play against you. It is so important to use those first few months."

"That is where all those legends of our game like [Martina] Hingis, [Kim] Clijsters, Justine [Henin], Serena and Venus [Williams], Lindsay [Davenport] did what what they had to do."

2022 is Emma Raducanu's first full season on the WTA tour

Emma Raducanu is on track to make her top-15 debut in her first full season on the WTA Tour

The Australian Open loss will not hurt Emma Raducanu's ranking, considering this is her first full season on the WTA tour. She does not have points to defend until Wimbledon, meaning the Brit can play with freedom for the first few months of the season.

Raducanu is expected to make her top-15 debut at the end of the Melbourne Major, once the rankings are refreshed. Favorable draws in upcoming tournaments will be sufficient for the teenage sensation to climb even further, in addition to acquiring the experience she is currently lacking.

