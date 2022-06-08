"Seeing him like this now just makes his achievements this year all the more remarkable" - Tennis fans react to seeing Rafael Nadal on crutches after undergoing latest foot treatment

Rafael Nadal has successfully completed the first round of treatment for his chronic foot injury, a procedure that is expected to take at least two or three more sessions. Mere days after beating Casper Ruud in the final of the 2022 French Open to win his record-extending 22nd Grand Slam, the Spaniard landed in Barcelona to undergo a novel medical intervention process.

Known as Radiofrequency Ablation, the process aims to use a controlled electric current via minimally invasive injections to deactivate the nerve that is responsible for sending pain signals to the brain.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was spotted on his way back from treatment today in a video that has since gone viral on social media, where he was seen using crutches.

Tennis fans could not contain their emotions after watching the clip, lamenting that it was painful to watch the 36-year-old put himself through such pain to preserve his career. Even in that state, the World No. 4 was patient enough to sign autographs for the fans who had gathered, inviting further praise from users on Twitter.

While the 2022 season has already been a remarkable success for the former World No. 1, fans were of the opinion that seeing the real extent of his injuries lends even more weight to his achievements this year.

"Seeing him like this now just makes his achievements this year all the more remarkable," one fan tweeted.

Beatrice Iordache @BettyDalina 9-7 in the 5th @97InThe5th @RafaelNadal is going back to Mallorca after undergoing the first session of the foot treatment in Barcelona. I really hope the treatment works. To be able to play and even walk again without feeling any pain it would be extraordinary. Anyway something to know, learning from some comments which describes personal experiences about this procedure and the feedback seems to be good

"This guy at age 36 just won a Grand Slam title 2 days ago beating the world no.1 & a bunch of young dudes while being in this condition. Also signing autographs in this situation without complaining. What a gem of a person. Truly inspiring," another account wrote.

Ashish Nair @ashish_nair12 This guy at age 36 just won a Grand Slam title 2 days ago beating the world no.1 & a bunch of young dudes while being in this condition. Also signing autographs in this situation without complaining. What a gem of a person. Truly inspiring.

"Rafa still taking a pen to sign autographs when he's on crutches ... there is not a thing a fan can do to annoy him," one user posted.

👨🏽‍🤝‍👨🏻🧑🏽‍🤝‍🧑🏻🛸✨🐿🌷🌼 @glittersquirrel Rafa still taking a pen to sign autographs when he's on crutches ... there is not a thing a fan can do to annoy him

"After one of Rafa’s practice outside RG where he exited limping, I was about to ask him if he wanted me to help him walking. It’s when I see this kind of video that I really want to be here for him. He never deserved that," another fan tweeted.

rafael_nadal_by_hippo @rnbyhippo21 After one of Rafa's practice outside RG where he exited limping, I was about to ask him if he wanted me to help him walking. It's when I see this kind of video that I really want to be here for him. He never deserved that

Rafael Nadal's participation in Wimbledon this year remains uncertain

Whether Rafael Nadal will be fit in time for Wimbledon this year remains to be seen

Now that Rafael Nadal has completed the first round of treatment for his foot, it remains uncertain whether British fans can expect to see him at the Wimbledon Championships later this month.

The Mallorcan is on the entry list as of now, but his recovery process might force him to withdraw from the tournament in the coming days. The World No. 4 is a two-time winner at SW19, having won the 2008 and 2010 editions. Nadal has also reached three more finals in the event, falling to Roger Federer twice (2006, 2007) and Novak Djokovic once (2011).

However, the 22-time Major winner hasn't played at Wimbledon since 2019 and has missed out on the last two editions as well.

