"Seeing Rafael Nadal crying also makes you emotional" - Iga Swiatek admits holding back tears during French Open tribute to her idol

Beginning her title defense at Roland Garros with a routine victory over Rebecca Sramkova today, Iga Swiatek said she held back tears during yesterday's French Open tribute for Rafael Nadal. On Day 1 of the 2025 edition, he received a special one on Court Philippe-Chatrier for his extraordinary achievements at the Claycourt Slam.

In the stands, both defending champions, Carlos Alcaraz and the Pole, were present to bid farewell to the Spanish legend they consider their idol.

On Monday, the World No. 5 began her title defense against the tricky Slovak, Sramkova. Despite conceding a break in the second set, she made light work of her World No. 42 opponent and won 6-3, 6-3. She said about the French Tennis Federation tribute during the post-match interview:

"I tried to keep it together, so I just don't look bad. I knew that the cameras were on Carlos [Alcaraz] behind me, so I just needed to be brave. But seeing Rafa kind of crying, you know, also makes you more emotional. It's nice that he shows emotions that way, and he shows us that he's human."

"I really liked what Roland Garros did yesterday, especially the footprint there. I'm happy that it's gonna stay here forever, because I think Rafa deserves it and deserves even more," Iga Swiatek added.

Alcaraz, his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, and Swiatek were among the hundreds of attendees wearing the orange 'Merci Rafa' T-shirt at the Major.

"Rafael Nadal's a huge inspiration" - Iga Swiatek reiterates love and respect for Spaniard at French Open 2025

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 French Open | Getty Images

Iga Swiatek has expressed her love and respect for Rafael Nadal multiple times over her career, discussing how the Spaniard was her idol growing up. She reiterated that during her on-court interview at the 2025 French Open after winning the first-round clash:

"It's great that the whole tennis world could kind of come together and just show our appreciation and tell Rafa that we're really thankful for everything that he did, and so many emotions that he gave us when we watched. So, yeah, he's a huge inspiration."

Nadal's tribute included the presence of his former rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. The 14-time champion was presented with a special trophy, and his engraved footprint was revealed on the side of the court, which will remain there forever.

Meanwhile, Swiatek has another tricky clash awaiting her in the second round of the French Open. She will take on Emma Raducanu, who got the better of Wang Xinyu on Monday.

