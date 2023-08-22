"Seen this look before" - Caroline Wozniacki shares adorable picture of daughter Olivia with game face on as she holds a tennis racket & ball

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared an endearing photo of her daughter Olivia having her game face on while clutching a tennis racket and ball.

Wozniacki and her husband David Lee, a former NBA player, welcomed their daughter Olivia Wozniacki Lee on June 11, 2021. In October of the following year, they announced the birth of their son James Wozniacki Lee.

Olivia and James have been social media superstars since birth. Both Wozniacki and Lee regularly share adorable pictures of their toddlers on their social media platforms, garnering a lot of love from fans.

On Monday, August 21, Caroline Wozniacki took to social media to share a picture of her daughter Olivia dressed in an adorable tennis outfit, complete with a stylish cap. In the photo, the two-year-old appeared to have her game face on while holding onto a tennis racket and ball.

The former World No. 1 expressed her amusement, stating that she had seen a similar look somewhere before, hinting that her little girl resembled a miniature version of herself.

"Uh oh!! I have seen this look before #mymini #olivia #tennis," Wozniakci captioned her Instagram post.

"I don’t feel like my timing is exactly where I want it to be" - Caroline Wozniacki after crashing out of Cincinnati Open 2023

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Caroline Wozniacki expressed her discontent with her schedule following her disappointing exit from the recently concluded Cincinnati Open. However, the Dane stated that she is determined to double her efforts and strive for improvement.

Wozniacki suffered a defeat against Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the Western & Southern Open. Initially, she was set to face Elina Svitolina in her opening match, but the Ukrainian withdrew from the tournament due to an injury.

Following her early departure from the Ohioan WTA 1000 event, Wozniacki acknowledged her struggle to find her rhythm.

"In general I didn't think I played very well. I think I didn't really find my rhythm. I had nine breakpoints and won none of them. That's just not good enough when you're playing against players on this level," she said

Caroline Wozniacki further expressed her discomfort with her routine during the Cincinnati Masters, emphasizing that she did not feel at ease with the way things were going.

"I thought last week, I thought I was pretty pleased about where I was. I think this week I don't feel like my timing is exactly where I want it to be, so I'm just going to go back and work hard," she said.

The former World No. 1, however, has made a commitment to hustle in her preparation for the upcoming US Open.

I will stay here for a little while and work hard and just kind of get a bunch of tennis in and put some hours in. I still have about 10 days to prepare for the US Open. There is quite a few things that I feel like I need to do better," Caroline Wozniacki said.