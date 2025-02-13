"Selfish" - Andy Roddick blames Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov for ending her partnership with Goran Ivanisevic

Andy Roddick shared his thoughts on the WTA banning Elena Rybakina’s coach, Stefano Vukov, after their investigation. He also criticized Vukov, calling him “selfish” and blaming him for the split between the Kazakh and Goran Ivanisevic.

Rybakina parted ways with Vukov ahead of the 2024 US Open and later added Novak Djokovic’s ex-coach, Goran Ivanisevic, to her team for the 2025 Australian Open. However, she soon announced that Vukov was back as part of her team, despite being unable to coach her officially due to his provisional suspension.

Roddick has now weighed in on the situation, criticizing Stefano Vukov for forcing his way back into Elena Rybakina's team just as she was starting fresh with Goran Ivanisevic. The American felt he should have shown more "self-control."

"Circus show of a dude who is inserting himself into the conversation,” Roddick said on the ‘Served with Andy Roddick’ podcast.

“I don't know if you are with someone and you care about that person and they have one of the best coaches in the world agreeing to work with them, it's kinda selfish to put yourself in the middle of all that and have proximity in putting this out and making yourself a part of the story, especially before there is a ruling of any way she would perform. There has to be an element of self-control here,” he added.

Ivanisevic was reportedly unaware of the situation and was caught off guard. He soon exited Rybakina's team after her Australian Open campaign. Two days ago, the WTA announced the conclusion of its investigation, confirming that Vukov will remain banned, along with the emergence of some disturbing details.

Elena Rybakina refuses to comment "much" on Stefano Vukov’s WTA ban

Elena Rybakina pictured at the 2025 Qatar Open | Image Source: Getty

The WTA's decision to uphold Stefano Vukov's ban comes as Elena Rybakina enjoys a strong run at the Qatar Open. She has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Iga Swiatek.

The Athletic reported that Vukov was allegedly rude to Rybakina and pushed her beyond her physical limits. It also speculated about a possible relationship between them, but the Kazakh has chosen not to comment.

"Well, I'm just disappointed with the situation and how the process went. I'm not going to comment much on that any more,” she told the media in Doha.

Rybakina will take on Swiatek on Thursday, February 13. The two previously met in last year's final of the WTA 1000 tournament, where the Pole emerged victorious.

