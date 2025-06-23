"Selling a broken racquet for 6,000 is crazy";"Are you broke?" - Fans slam Holger Rune after Dane launches official merch store

Holger Rune recently announced the launch of his official merchandise store, where his fans can buy a wide range of the Dane's gear personally signed by him. Unfortunately, the move didn't go down well with several tennis fans, who were quick to voice their disapproval of it.

On Sunday, June 22, Rune took to X (formerly Twitter) and made the announcement, writing:

"I’ve been working behind the scenes with my sister Alma to create a space where you can get closer to my world. To everyone who follows my journey, watches my matches, sends messages, and supports me – this is for you. Your support means everything. Launching this shop is my way of sharing a bit more of my journey with you."

He added:

"You’ll find personally signed gear – from books, rackets, and posters to tees, caps, and more. It’s also a creative space where I’ll be sharing unique products in the future that I use in practice, during matches, and off the court. Thanks for being part of the journey 💚 #ShopHolgerRune"

Upon taking notice of Holger Rune's post, many fans unsurprisingly made their way to the digital store, but were clearly shocked by the price tags of some of the Dane's gear. For instance, the merch store offers a personally signed and match-used smashed racket, which is priced at a whopping €6,000 (over $7,000). Subsequently, these fans blasted the ATP No. 8 on X.

"Selling a broken racquet for 6K is crazy behavior," a fan wrote.

"Are you broke?," asked one.

"Broken racket for 6k, like, seriously?," another fan chimed in.

"IM CRYING FIND A JOB!! WIN MATCHES!!," one fan urged the Dane.

"He knows he’s falling off so bad so has to start selling merch 😭 Holger your still young there’s time to turn it around !!! 😭😭," added another.

"Capitalism final boss," weighed in yet another fan.

There was a time when Rune was widely seen among the young players who would, along with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, follow in the footsteps of the legendary trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

While Alcaraz and Sinner have lived up to the billing and established themselves as the two dominant forces of present-day men's tennis, Rune has struggled to keep pace with them, leading many to question the Dane's overall attitude and approach towards the sport.

Holger Rune's 2025 season so far marred by ups and downs, with title triumph in Barcelona being only exception

Holger Rune celebrates his 2025 Barcelona Open title triumph (Source: Getty)

With 22 wins and 13 losses so far in 2025, it's fair to say that Holger Rune's performances this year are yet to become consistent enough for the Dane to challenge for titles regularly. The 22-year-old though, won his fifth ATP Tour-level title at this year's Barcelona Open with a 7-6(6), 6-2 victory in the final against Carlos Alcaraz.

However, since his success in Barcelona, Rune's campaigns across multiple high-profile tournaments have been marred by early exits. At the Madrid Open, a knee injury led to the Dane retiring mid-match during his second-round clash against Flavio Cobolli. He returned to action in Rome, but his campaign here was cut short in the third round by Corentin Moutet.

Next, at the French Open, where his attitude was questioned by a former pro, the Dane was stunned in the fourth round by eventual semifinalist Lorenzo Musetti. Most recently, at the 2025 HSBC Championships at London's Queen's Club, Holger Rune was defeated by veteran Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals.

