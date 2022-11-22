"Sending you lots of love and prayers" - Chris Evert shares touching message for legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri as he fights for his life

Chris Evert expressed sympathy for Nick Bollettieri, the legendary tennis coach who is battling for his life. Bollettieri's daughter recently revealed that her father is in his final days and many from the tennis world shared their tributes and prayers for the legendary coach.

Bollettieri is known for pioneering the concept of a 'tennis boarding school,' aimed at helping budding tennis players develop in many vital areas alongside the sport. He is also known for having played a key role in aiding the development of the likes of Andre Agassi, Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Martina Hingis, among others, as tennis players.

Evert took to Twitter to share a touching message for Bollettieri, reacting to a picture of him with his family.

"Thinking of you, Nick, and sending you lots of love and prayers," Chris Evert wrote on Twitter.

Nick Bollettieri's daughter Angelique Anne Bollettieri took to social media this past weekend to share an update about her father's condition, revealing that he was "close to transitioning to the next place."

"Dad is close to transitioning to the next place. Please keep him in your thoughts for a peaceful departure and wonderful journey. We love you Daddy," Bollettieri's daughter wrote on Facebook.

The 91-year-old American started the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy back in 1978, the first tennis boarding school of its kind that paved the way for elite tennis coaching at the junior level. The academy is now famously known as the IMG Tennis Academy, one of the biggest attractions for budding players and where many top players regularly train.

Former World No. 1 Monica Seles, who stunned Chris Evert in the final of the 1989 Virginia Slims Houston tennis tournament, is another notable student of Bollettieri.

Chris Evert agrees with Gilles Simon's views on challenges faced by tennis players

Chris Evert was in agreement with French player Gilles Simon, who recently shared his thoughts on why players make so many errors on the court. The recently-retired Frenchman suggested that pressure brings about errors and players tend to stop moving their feet when they start making too many errors. Simon further suggested that players find it difficult to end an error-strewn run and it takes a great amount of work in training to solve the problem.

"It's rather tough. It takes a lot of training. When we make lots of errors, we unconsciously stop moving the legs. We focus on technique to try and hit the ball well. But this surplus of attention on technique and the arm leads you to playing from a fixed position," Simon said to L'Equipe.

Evert reacted to Simon's explanation, completely agreeing with the fact that pressure causes players to stop moving their feet. She praised Simon for shining a light on the matter.

"This is SO true, under pressure we stop moving our feet firstly! Well said @GillesSimon84," Chris Evert wrote on Twitter.

