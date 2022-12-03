"Serbia should put Djokovic in defense" - Tennis fans react to Roger Federer's Switzerland beating Serbia in FIFA World Cup

Roger Federer figuratively earned the bragging rights against Novak Djokovic as Switzerland beat Serbia at the FIFA World Cup on Friday to proceed to the knockout stage. The Serbian tennis great had expressed his excitement before the match, asking his great Swiss rival and fellow Swiss superstar Stan Wawrinka if they were ready for the big game.
Just like many epic battles between Federer and Djokovic at the biggest tournaments over the years, Switzerland and Serbia played out an absolute thriller at the World Cup and the Swiss team eventually won 3-2. Tennis fans could not hold themselves back and likened the soccer match between the two nations to a Grand Slam thriller between the two tennis legends.
Before the match, Wawrinka reacted to Djokovic's message, also showing his excitement for the same.
Like many matches between Djokovic and Federer, the Serbia-Switzerland encounter saw many shifts in momentum and went down to the wire. Many fans shared similar sentiments and one joked that Serbia should have played Djokovic himself in defense, referencing the Serb's incredible defensive skills on the tennis court.
"Serbia should put Djokovic in defence. No Swiss would pass," read a post on Twitter.
"This Switzerland vs Serbia match is a typical Federer vs Djokovic showdown," read another tweet on the same.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the FIFA World Cup match between Serbia and Switzerland:
Novak Djokovic can earn incredible Grand Slam feat never achieved by Roger Federer at Australian Open 2023
Novak Djokovic will aim to clinch his 10th Australian Open title next season, becoming just the second player ever after Rafael Nadal to win the same Grand Slam singles tournament at least 10 times. If Djokovic is successful in doing so, Roger Federer will remain the only one of men's tennis' Big 3 not to win the same Major 10 times. During his illustrious career, the Swiss great won eight Wimbledon titles, the most he has won at either of the four Grand Slams.
Djokovic recently matched the Swiss maestro's record of six titles at the season-ending championships, winning the 2022 ATP Finals with five wins in five matches. The duo was last seen together at the Laver Cup in September, which marked the end of the 41-year-old Swiss player's 24-year-long professional tennis career.
Meanwhile, the Serbian great will return to the Australian Open in 2023 after being barred from playing last season.
