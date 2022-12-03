"Serbia should put Djokovic in defense" - Tennis fans react to Roger Federer's Switzerland beating Serbia in FIFA World Cup

Roger Federer figuratively earned the bragging rights against Novak Djokovic as Switzerland beat Serbia at the FIFA World Cup on Friday to proceed to the knockout stage. The Serbian tennis great had expressed his excitement before the match, asking his great Swiss rival and fellow Swiss superstar Stan Wawrinka if they were ready for the big game.

Just like many epic battles between Federer and Djokovic at the biggest tournaments over the years, Switzerland and Serbia played out an absolute thriller at the World Cup and the Swiss team eventually won 3-2. Tennis fans could not hold themselves back and likened the soccer match between the two nations to a Grand Slam thriller between the two tennis legends.

Before the match, Wawrinka reacted to Djokovic's message, also showing his excitement for the same.

Stan Wawrinka via Instagram Stories.

Like many matches between Djokovic and Federer, the Serbia-Switzerland encounter saw many shifts in momentum and went down to the wire. Many fans shared similar sentiments and one joked that Serbia should have played Djokovic himself in defense, referencing the Serb's incredible defensive skills on the tennis court.

"Serbia should put Djokovic in defence. No Swiss would pass," read a post on Twitter.

Lena T @jt22145225 @S_RF_CA Lol!! This is quite a reach, but funny. Serbia should put Djokovic in defence. 🤣 No Swiss would pass. @S_RF_CA Lol!! This is quite a reach, but funny. Serbia should put Djokovic in defence. 🤣 No Swiss would pass. 😛

Lindsay Gibbs @linzsports I simply cannot watch Serbia vs Switzerland without mentally transposing it to Djokovic vs Federer. I simply cannot watch Serbia vs Switzerland without mentally transposing it to Djokovic vs Federer.

"This Switzerland vs Serbia match is a typical Federer vs Djokovic showdown," read another tweet on the same.

Târek @InterFan_FCIM This Switzerland vs Serbia match is a typical Federer vs Djokovic showdown This Switzerland vs Serbia match is a typical Federer vs Djokovic showdown

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the FIFA World Cup match between Serbia and Switzerland:

Raghav🇦🇷 @raghavv_01 Federer takes the opener but Djokovic fights back and takes the second set. We have a game here Federer takes the opener but Djokovic fights back and takes the second set. We have a game here 🔥

JI @juanignacio_ac 5 minutes, and commentator already came up with the Federer-Djoković analogy in this Switzerland-Serbia match 5 minutes, and commentator already came up with the Federer-Djoković analogy in this Switzerland-Serbia match 😂

SerMM91 @SerMM91 Roger Federer defeats Novak Djokovic in 5 sets to claim the 2nd greatest player of all time title in Qatar. Roger Federer defeats Novak Djokovic in 5 sets to claim the 2nd greatest player of all time title in Qatar.

दिविर जैन @divirj04 Switzerland 3 - 2 Serbia

That result never happened in a 5 setter between Federer and Djokovic Switzerland 3 - 2 SerbiaThat result never happened in a 5 setter between Federer and Djokovic

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter What Federer and Djokovic fans saw after Switzerlands win over Serbia What Federer and Djokovic fans saw after Switzerlands win over Serbia https://t.co/pXJCGWHqIM

🧩 T @bagelled Switzerland vs Serbia in the FIFA world cup just reminds me of Federer vs Djokovic lol Switzerland vs Serbia in the FIFA world cup just reminds me of Federer vs Djokovic lol

Novak Djokovic can earn incredible Grand Slam feat never achieved by Roger Federer at Australian Open 2023

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Novak Djokovic will aim to clinch his 10th Australian Open title next season, becoming just the second player ever after Rafael Nadal to win the same Grand Slam singles tournament at least 10 times. If Djokovic is successful in doing so, Roger Federer will remain the only one of men's tennis' Big 3 not to win the same Major 10 times. During his illustrious career, the Swiss great won eight Wimbledon titles, the most he has won at either of the four Grand Slams.

Djokovic recently matched the Swiss maestro's record of six titles at the season-ending championships, winning the 2022 ATP Finals with five wins in five matches. The duo was last seen together at the Laver Cup in September, which marked the end of the 41-year-old Swiss player's 24-year-long professional tennis career.

Meanwhile, the Serbian great will return to the Australian Open in 2023 after being barred from playing last season.

