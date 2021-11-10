"Serena is the best younger sister you could ever have"- Venus Williams

Venus Williams recently spoke to entertainment news magazine People about her relationship with sister Serena Williams while promoting the film King Richard. The upcoming film is based on the childhood of the Williams sisters and their father's contribution to their success.

During the interview, the seven-time Grand Slam champion said that Serena Williams is the best younger sister she could ever have. She revealed that the 40-year-old is very protective and that she wouldn't have been as accomplished as she is without her.

"She's the best younger sister you could ever have," the 41-year-old said of Serena Williams. "She's so protective. And I learned so much from her on, off the court and I couldn't have been the person that I am or won any titles really without her 'cause I watched her."

Venus Williams further asserted that she and Serena are "each other's heroes," before mentioning that the latter is her "everything." Venus explained that since Serena is the only younger sibling she has, she is the only one Venus needs to take care of.

"I think we're each other's hero," Venus Williams continued "I know that I'm the oldest sister so it's different, but she's in the sense that she's my younger sister and she's the only one [of my siblings] younger than me. So she's the only one that I have to like 'take care of'.So she's my everything in that sense."

Serena Williams dazzles at the LACMA Gala

In other news, Serena Williams recently wowed the audience with her red carpet appearance at the annual 'Art + Film' gala hosted by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). The event acts as a fundraiser for the museum's gallery of artwork as well as for its ventures into the film industry.

At the high-profile gathering, Williams looked ethereal in a black Gucci ensemble -- a long velvet gown embellished with sequins. She was accompanied by her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who donned a stylish tuxedo.

While the former World No.1 had to wrap up her 2020 season early, she is looking forward to 2022. In a recent conversation with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Serena Williams confirmed her participation at the upcoming Australian Open in January. She revealed that the hamstring injury she picked up earlier this year at Wimbledon is "much better" now.

Williams is also using her time off court to spend time with her family. She posted a video on Instagram featuring her father Richard Williams and daughter Olympia riding a cycle.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya