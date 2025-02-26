Serena Williams' $150,000,000-worth husband Alexis Ohanian in awe of Kobe Bryant & Michael Jordan trading card selling at record price

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently expressed his awe for a trading card featuring basketball legends Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Julius Erving that sold for a record price. The card included signatures of Bryant, Erving and Jordan.

Ohanian has been an avid collector of sports trading cards for quite some time. As per his social media posts, he own an impressive and rare collection of trading cards, with some cards valued at several thousand dollars. He even shared that he sometimes gets his perfect condition cards authenticated to ensure their value.

The tech entrepreneur's collection includes cards from tennis, soccer, and various other sports. Among his prized possessions are trading cards of his wife, Andy Roddick, Venus Williams, and many more. Ohanian even introduced his daughter, Olympia, to the hobby of collecting sports cards.

Recently, Serena Williams' husband, who has a net worth of $150 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), took to social media to express his amazement at a 2002 SP Authentic SP Triple Signatures card featuring Michael Jordan, Julius Erving, and Kobe Bryant selling for a staggering $18,480.

“Beauty that just sold on @altxyzofficial," Ohanian captioned his Instagram story.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their first daughter, Olympia, on September 1, 2017, and got married just two months later on November 16, 2017. In August 2023, they welcomed their second daughter, Adira River.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on the career he would have chosen if he hadn't founded Reddit

Alexis Ohanian pictured speaking at an event [Image Source: Getty Images]

Earlier this month, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian had taken to social media and talked about the career path he would have pursued if he had not founded Reddit in 2005.

Ohanian revealed that he was taking his LSATs when he had a realization that he wanted to be an entrepreneur. He said that if he didn't have this "epiphany" then he would have pursued a career in law, specifically as an immigration lawyer, given that he is the "son of an undocumented immigrant."

“If I hadn’t walked out of that LSAT and into a Waffle House and had that epiphany that I wanted to be an entrepreneur and that ultimately led me to start up Reddit. I guess I would have stayed in the LSAT and I would have been a lawyer,” Ohanian said.

Ohanian expressed contentment and pride in his current accomplishments and said that he doesn't want to delve into what could have happened if he hadn't gone down the entrepreneurial path.

“I was thinking about doing immigration law. I am the son of an undocumented immigrant and I really liked this idea of being a lawyer to help people become citizens of this great country. To be honest, I don’t want to spend any time on that timeline. So let’s just keep the energy here very happy with how things turned out,” Serena Williams' husband said.

Alexis Ohanian along with Aaron Swartz and Steve Huffman co-founded Reddit in 2005. He resigned from the company in 2020 and since then has established his own venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six (776).

