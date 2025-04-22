Serena Williams' $150M husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word clarification about potential modeling career

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams's husband, has denied posing as a model for an ad campaign. The Reddit founder is in huge demand as an entrepreneur and business mentor, having sold his Reddit stake for a reported $10 million just one year after creating the social media platform. Celebrity Net Worth.com estimates Ohanian is now worth approximately $150 million.

Ohanian was once described by Forbes as "The Mayor of the Internet", and invests in several diverse business sectors through the venture capital firm he owns called Seven Seven Six. Alongside wife Serena Williams, the pair is also invested in sports: Serena has a stake in the NFL's Miami Dolphins, and they co-own Angel City FC, the women's soccer team.

It is unsurprising, then, that Alexis Ohanian is asked to endorse business solutions and products, and the marketing company Sponsorize used his image to advertise an entrepreneurial mentoring programme on their X (formerly Twitter) page, under the caption "Founder of Reddit. Valued at $8b". The tweet prompted one X user to ask Ohanian if he'd started a modeling career:

"Are you modeling @Alexisohanian?"

Ohanian was quick to add his response on X, denying that he had had a career change:

"lol definitely not"

Ohanian is a serial investor who is not afraid to take risks. Serena Williams's husband recently announced that he's part of the team hoping to bring TikTok under US ownership.

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, has talked about the excitement of starting businesses from scratch

Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Ohanian first made his fortune as the founder of Reddit. He and partner Steve Huffman founded the platform in their college bedroom, and 12 months later, sold the business to Conde Nast. He and Serena have also taken it upon themselves to invest over $100 million of their own money in women's sport in an effort to increase its profile in the US and overseas.

Earlier this year, Ohanian talked about the joy of starting a business from inception, posting on X:

"There's also something really liberating when you start over from a blank canvas. It's fun."

Ohanian has described gaining traction for women's sports as just as difficult as finding an audience in the early days of Reddit. However, with wife Serena Williams on board, the 23-time Major champion and tennis icon, the couple has managed to turn Angel FC into a thriving $300 million concern.

