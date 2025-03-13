Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian finds comfort in Marvel Rivals for a 'peaceful' end to the day

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently offered a revealing glimpse into how he peacefully ends his day. The Reddit co-founder, and husband to tennis legend Serena Williams, has regularly talked about his leisuretime pursuits - from collecting memorabilia to video games. A serial entrepreneur, Ohanian has several business pursuits but still finds time to relax and enjoy his spare time.

Aside from Ohanian's venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, the American businessman (who is worth $150 million, according to celebritynetworth.com) is also the principal owner of women's soccer team Angel City FC. Serena Williams has a stake in the NFL's Miami Dolphins, and the couple are part of an ownership group investing in Tiger Woods's and Rory McIlroy's groundbreaking TGL venture.

At first glance, it is surprising that Ohanian has any downtime at all, but on Wednesday, he posted a video of him playing Marvel's shoot-em-up game Rivals on his X (formerly Twitter) page. In the game, he's marauding through a hellscape, blowing things up, as the narrator shouts, "Judge! Jury! Executioner!" Ohanian offered a tongue-in-cheek caption:

"Nice, peaceful way to end the day."

Marvel's Rivals is a unique game. Described as a 6v6 player-versus-player, third-person shooter game, it promises mayhem. The game offers the possibility of combining two or three characters in "Dynamic Hero Synergy" to maximize combat efficiency.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian still enjoys video games despite his busy lifestyle

Ohanian was once described by Forbes as the "Mayor of the Internet". His role in getting Reddit off the ground, and in subsequent high-tech ventures, has made him a much-sought-after social media guru. He recently announced that he was part of the consortium to bring TikTok under US ownership.

For all his business ventures, however, Ohanian remains a boy at heart. Marvel's Rivals was released in December 2024, but before discovering Rivals, Ohanian had other favorites. He was a huge fan of Doom, possibly the most popular first-person shooter game of them all, and noted the 30th anniversary of its release in 2023.

In early 2024, Ohanian was singing the praises of another game. On his LinkedIn page, he referred to Helldivers 2 as a particular favorite, but recognised his opportunities to play were limited:

"Helldivers 2 is one of the best games I've played in a long time. I don't get much time for videogames these days, but this has instantly become a favorite with me and the boys. And on some drops, I'm actually useful."

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams are busy people. Even entrepreneurs with vast business empires need relaxation time. Ohanian's idea of a "peaceful" end of the day may be a little unusual, but all the evidence suggests it works for him.

