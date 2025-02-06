Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian proud of daughter Olympia having similar quality as him

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently revealed a hidden trait of their daughter, Olympia. The Reddit co-founder shared his thoughts on how perspectives on chores change with age. Amid this, he also discovered that Olympia shares a childhood interest of his.

Alexis has always been open about his parenting journey with his daughters, Olympia and Adira. He frequently shares adorable weekend moments with them and proudly highlights special milestones on social media. His heartfelt posts are cherished by his 864K Instagram followers.

Serena Williams' chivalrous husband recently unveiled an unknown trait about Olympia. The renowned tech entrepreneur discussed different childhood stages with his father Chris. In a recent episode of the Business Grandpa podcast, Alexis remembered how he didn't like doing household chores in his childhood.

Trending

"There were plenty of mornings when I didn't wanna do them," he said (16:20).

His father explained how it wasn't something unusual. Discussing how childhood perspectives change with different age groups, Chris said:

"Of course, Like most kids! You know its so funny with children because early on there's a stage when they are like 2-3-4, and certain tasks like sweeping a floor."

Alexis pitched in a unique trait about his now 7-year-old daughter Olympia.

"Olympia loves cleaning up right now," he said.

To this, Chris revealed how this trait is quite similar to that of Alexis' childhood when he used to run along with a broom in his hand.

"You did the same thing where we were living in that row house in Birchwood! And you used to get out there with a broom on the sidewalks! you pushed the broom and thought it was fun," he added.

Alexis was surprised to discover a hilarious revelation about his childhood. Along the way, he also gained valuable learnings from the "OG Business Dad."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian showcases daughter Olympia's varied activities that could shock the WTA legend herself

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia Ohanian at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Serena Williams created an unmatched legacy in the sporting world with her commendable stamina. However, her daughter Olympia appears to have a diversity of skills that could surpass the legend's potential. Alexis recently shared glimpses of his tiring day with the 7-year-old, showcasing the multiple activities she engaged in.

The Reddit co-founder shared multiple pictures of their adorable weekend on the social media platform X. This included a golfing session followed by baking delicious cakes and a lot more.

"Weekend things," he captioned the post.

Expand Tweet

The renowned entrepreneur also shared a review of the cake he baked alongside his daughter, writing:

Expand Tweet

This wrapped up their tiring yet fun-filled weekend. As the father-daughter duo continues to learn and grow together, they continue to inspire fans with their heartwarming parenting journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas