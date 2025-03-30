  • home icon
  • Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian reveals special surprise he brought for daughters Olympia & Adira after Texas Relay visit

Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian reveals special surprise he brought for daughters Olympia & Adira after Texas Relay visit

By Akshay Kapoor
Modified Mar 30, 2025 09:50 GMT
Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty
Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian at the Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently attended the Texas Relays. The renowned tech entrepreneur also updated fans on a brisket he bought for his daughters Olympia and Adira and this was just one of the many surprises that he took home from his memorable trip to the athletic meet.

The 2025 Texas Relays took place from March 27 to 30 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas. The event featured top collegiate and high school athletes competing in various track and field events. The tournament had some commendable performances from Shaun Maswanganyi, who won the men's 100m in 10.09 seconds. Another highlight included Olympic champion Gabby Thomas setting a meet record of 22.08 seconds in the women's 200m event.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared multiple glimpses from his visit to Texas. The Reddit co-founder worth $150 M (according to Celebrity Net Worth) shared a picture of a brisket, mentioning that he would be taking it home for his daughters Olympia and Adira Ohanian. Marking a continuation of his stories, his caption read:

"And yes I brought a brisket back for the girls."
Alexis Ohanian&#039;s Story - Via Instagram
Alexis Ohanian's Story - Via Instagram

He also shared clips of himself enjoying the track view, wearing a black t-shirt featuring the branding of his track and field event, ATHLOS. After the event, the 41-year-old posted a picture of an adorable leather boot wrapped in colorful rose and leaf textures.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals why wants to gift his daughters his own action figure

Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was astonished to discover his own action figure. The renowned tech entrepreneur reacted to a post originally shared by the online marketplace Intro's official X account, with the image showcasing the premium packaging of Alexis Ohanian's action figure.

The 41-year-old reacted to this by stating that he would buy one and show it to his daughters. Despite admitting that they would probably not like it, he was eager to note their reaction.

"I'd get this for my daughters knowing they would never play with it—but just for the reaction when they see their dad as a little action figure. lol. Please make these IRL," the 41-year-old wrote on X.
Alexis Ohanian has been married to Serena Williams since November 2017, two months after the birth of their first daughter, Olympia. The couple's second daughter, Adira, was born in 2023, less than a year after Serena Williams retired from tennis.

