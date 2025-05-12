Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian shares emotional story about his mom on Mother's Day

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared glimpses of his weekend alongside adorable daughter Olympia. The renowned tech entrepreneur remembered the day when he first sold Reddit, which coincided with the birthday of his maternal grandfather. The update also included a picture in which he posed alongside the 23-time Grand Slam champion and his 7-year-old daughter.

Alexis Ohanian co-founded Reddit in 2005 and sold it to Condé Nast in 2006 for approximately $10 million. Reddit's market cap stands at around $20 billion as of May 2025.

After moving on from Reddit, the 150 million worth entrepreneur (per Celebrity Net Worth) founded and became the general partner at venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, which has over $900 million in assets. He also remains active in tech innovation and advocates for gender equity in parenting and AI-driven domestic solutions.

Alexis Ohanian recently shared a post on X, remembering the time when he sold Reddit. While it was also his mother Anke's father's birthday on the same day, he unearthed a screenshot of the comment her mother posted back then.

"I sold Reddit (the first time) on Halloween 2006, which happened to be my mom's dad's birthday. I screenshotted her comment on Techcrunch from that day (English was not her first language 😂🥰)," he wrote on X, along with attaching the screenshot.

Alexis Ohanian was born in Brooklyn, New York, to his mother, Anke (née Prigge) of German origin, and his Armenian father, Chris Ohanian. Chris worked as a travel agent and pharmacy technician, while Anke initially worked as an au pair in the U.S.

Despite not being directly involved in founding Reddit, his parents supported his early interest in technology by providing his first computer and encouraging his curiosity about modern technology.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares glimpses of his golfing session with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian with daughter Olympia at Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian also shared a weekend update alongside his wife, Serena Williams, and daughter, Olympia. The post included a picture of Olympia having fun with a gaming controller in her hand as she focused on the TV screen. Another picture showcased a basket of strawberries, while the third one had Alexis and Serena posing with bright smiles as they held golf clubs in one hand and embraced Olympia with the other.

"Weekend with the girls," his caption said.

After she retired from professional tennis in 2022, Serena Williams has been fully involved with her business ventures, along with being dedicated to her family. Ohanian, on the other hand, also remains a major motivation with his adorable parenting journey alongside his two daughters.

