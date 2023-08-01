Serena Williams had a hilarious reaction to the prank her husband, Alexis Ohanian, played on her and their daughter, Olympia, during their gender reveal party.

On Monday, July 31, Williams posted a heartwarming video to her YouTube channel, capturing the joyous moment she and her family discovered the gender of her baby.

Ohanian, who orchestrated the gender reveal, used the opportunity to playfully troll his wife and daughter. He opted for a "basic" gender reveal cake, but with a twist, arranging for the cake to be yellow on the inside instead of the customary pink or blue. He hilariously revealed his prank in a cutaway during the video.

"So this cake is as basic of a gender reveal idea as I can come up with. Inside, it's yellow. I'm doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal. She's going to cut into this cake, probably be disappointed and hopefully, hopefully appreciate my troll," he said.

He joked about Williams possibly having an unimpressed reaction to his prank before mentioning that a proper gender reveal was yet to come.

"But I will see, I don't know if she's going to be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes and say, 'This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake for a gender reveal,' but we'll see. There's a reveal after the reveal," he added.

Ohanian, who provided running commentary as the former World No. 1 cut the cake, jokingly expressed shock at the cake being yellow. Williams, catching on to the fact that she had been successfully pranked, playfully took the slice of cake and nearly smashed it in her husband's face.

The American then attempted to direct everyone's attention to the actual gender reveal.

"Well, ladies and gentlemen, Serena, you and Olympia deserve the best," he began.

However, before he could finish, Olympia, cheekily grabbed the mic and gave her opinion on the prank.

"We're not going to do this ever again," the 5-year-old said.

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting a baby girl

After successfully pranking his wife and daughter, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared that the gender reveal would be taking place through a "spectacular" lights display.

"The way we're going to do it though is with a little style and some spectacular lights. And I need the DJ to get us going and let's find out, once and for all, whether Olympia's going to be a big sister to a boy or a girl," he said.

As everyone looked up, a Sky Elements drone display illuminated the sky with an envelope that unfolded to reveal the news that the couple was expecting another baby girl.

Following the reveal, Williams lovingly embraced her husband and daughter as their friends and family, including the 23-time Grand Slam champion's father, Richard Williams, and sister, Venus Williams, cheered.

