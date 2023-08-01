Pregnant Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian reveal they are having a baby girl as second child

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have announced that they are expecting a baby girl.

Williams and Ohanian, who have been in a relationship since 2015, welcomed their first child - daughter Olympia - on September 1, 2017, two months before their wedding in November. They announced that they were expecting their second child in style at the 2023 Met Gala and the former World No. 1 has been chronicling her pregnancy journey on social media ever since.

On Monday, July 31, the 23-time Grand Slam champion posted a heartwarming video to her YouTube channel, documenting her and her family's journey of discovering the gender of their baby.

Williams arrived at the venue of the gender reveal party dressed in a white crop top and a pink and white striped skirt, clearly indicating her support for "team girl." Adorning the entrance of the venue was a beautiful balloon arch, reading:

"Our next great adventure."

The event was a fittingly joyous occasion, with the couple's friends and family enjoying drinks, dancing, and participating in the dunk tank. Serena was also spotted happily posing with her father, Richard Williams, and sister, Venus Williams.

After a small interruption when Ohanian pranked his wife and daughter with a joke gender reveal cake, everyone turned their attention to the spectacular light display which revealed that the couple was expecting a baby girl. As everyone erupted in joy at the reveal, Serena Williams lovingly embraced her husband and daughter.

"I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out that I'm having a boy" - Serena Williams jokes about dressing in pink for gender reveal party

Serena Williams with her husband and daughter at the 2022 US Open

During the video, Serena Williams shared a glimpse into her preparation for the event, dressing in pink with the hope of having a baby girl. She hilariously revealed that she had no contingency plan for her outfit if it turned out she was having a boy.

"I am going to a baby shower/gender reveal so obviously I'm team pink but I'm nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out that I'm having a boy. I'm very excited, I'm a little nervous, a little anxious and Olympia's downstairs like yelling at me. She was ready to go an hour ago," she said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also disclosed her significant involvement in putting together the stunning decor of the party, taking charge of the balloon decorations, and crafting the pink and blue theme.

"Yeah, I know about the party. I picked out a lot of stuff, I didn't pick out everything. All the balloons that you see, the pink and blue theme, yours truly," she added.

During an appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace on CNN in May, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian had astutely predicted that he was destined to be a "girl dad."

“I’m convinced I’m gonna be a girl dad. So even if we have, you know, 50 more kids, they’re all going to be girls," he said at the time.

