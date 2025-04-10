Serena Williams calls being a mom "a thankless full time job" in emotional message

Serena Williams recently penned an emotional message about motherhood. The tennis star called being a mom a ‘thankless full-time job’ and reflected on the sacrifices made by her own mother.
Williams welcomed her first daughter, Olympia, with husband Alexis Ohanian in 2017, when she was still at the top of the tennis world. After giving birth, the American returned to the courts only four months later. Meanwhile, Williams welcomed their second daughter, Adira, in 2023, 11 months after she hung up her racket.
Over the years, Serena Williams has been open about her motherhood journey and often gives fans glimpses into her life as a mom of two. Recently, she penned an emotional message on X, highlighting the challenges that come with it, writing,
“Far too often being a mom is a thankless full time job, with no time or energy left to care for yourself or move at the end of the day. I’m gonna thank my mom tomorrow for all she did for me -the things seen and unseen. #tired #exhausted #mom.”
When Serena Williams opened up about dealing with ‘mom guilt’
Serena Williams has consistently balanced her role as a mother with her career. However, the tennis star once admitted that taking time away from her daughter to fulfill her work commitments often left her dealing with mom guilt.
Speaking to Insider in 2022, she explained
“Mom guilt is real. I always feel so guilty when I'm doing something on my own. I don't know if I'm a good mom, and I don't know if my method works, but I'm very hands-on with my daughter, and it was the same with our parents.”
Williams also went on to add that while she has great boundaries at work, she struggles to find time for herself at home, saying,
So I've set really good boundaries, but then after work, I'm going right to my daughter. And that's amazing and good, but now it's like, ‘Okay, what happens to Serena?'”
Serena Williams led an extraordinary career on the tennis courts for over two decades. She won 23 Grand Slam titles and spent 319 weeks as the World No.1. Since retiring, the American has gone on to explore various avenues. She is involved with the functioning of her venture capital firm, 'Serena Ventures’ and her makeup brand, 'Wyn Beauty’. She also co-owns Los Angeles Golf Club (Tomorrow Golf League) with her husband, Alexis Ohanian and her sister, Venus Williams.
