Serena Williams celebrates the opening of mammoth Nike building designed as a tribute to her achievements

Serena Williams' fans were delighted to catch a glance of the 23-time Grand Slam champion when she visited the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon to celebrate the opening of a building that was designed by the company as a tribute to her achievements.

The 1-million-square foot building consists of a 180-feet tall tower along with skybridges, gardens, and a tennis court.

Designed by architecture firm Skylab, the building has been designed, keeping in mind Williams' favorites like the color purple and rose.

The four Grand Slams have been represented by four restaurants at the location.

"The whole building takes your breath away. Every element, everywhere you go, is an opportunity to be inspired. I hope this building encourages people to bring out the best of themselves and to dream bigger than they thought possible," Williams had stated when the structure was first launched.

The design-focused "Serena Williams building" is located on the company's Oregon campus, which is also Nike's global headquarters.

Glass columns containing memorabilia related to Williams also found a place in the imposing structure with a view to representing the 23 Grand Slams that the American won over the course of her illustrious career.

Serena Williams second in list of most marketable athletes of 2022

Williams at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams comes in second behind football star Cristiano Ronaldo as part of a list put together by SportsPro which comprises of the most marketable athletes of 2022.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo heads the list of the most marketable athletes on the planet, followed by Serena Williams, who played her last professional tennis match at the US Open earlier this year.

Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi is fifth on the list while Naomi Osaka, who had a disappointing season in 2022 continues to be one of the most marketable players in the tennis world.

Interestingly, no male tennis player finds a place in the top-10 which also comprises of names like Lewis Hamilton and LeBron James.

Rafael Nadal is 16th on the list behind Emma Raducanu and Simona Halep, who have been ranked 12th and 15th on the most-marketable list.

Roger Federer, who announced his retirement ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup, has been ranked as the 23rd most marketable athlete in the world.

