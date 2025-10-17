  • home icon
  Serena Williams closes in on new acting role with Shonda Rhimes on 'Bridgerton' by saying yes to surprise offer [WATCH]

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 17, 2025 18:03 GMT
Serena Williams and Shonda Rhimes
Serena Williams and Shonda Rhimes; All sources - Getty

Serena Williams signed a new acting deal as she joined a trending dance challenge with writer and producer, Shonda Rhimes, lip-syncing to Stephanie Mills' trending song, 'Never Knew Love Like This Before'. Williams has been enjoying other aspects of her life since retiring from tennis in 2022.

Serena Williams has been influential across various fields, particularly since concluding her decorated tennis career. She has made significant investments through her eponymous venture capital firm, held several leadership roles, starred in a docuseries, received multiple awards, and advocated for mental health and postpartum fitness, among other endeavors.

Williams recently shared a frame with the iconic producer and writer Shonda Rhimes, known for Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, and Bridgerton. The duo joined the trending Stephanie Mills dance challenge, during which Rhimes jokingly remarked that if Williams became her backup dancer in the trend, she might have a chance to be cast in Bridgerton.

In the video, Williams and Rhines lip-synced, and the latter showed off her moves in a black dress. The in-video caption read:

"I told Serena she could be an extra in Bridgerton if she was my backup dancer"

The post caption read:

"My girl @serenawilliams don’t play about @bridgertonnetflix !!"
Williams and Rhimes attended the first stop of the latter's six-city Year of Yes: 10th Anniversary Edition book tour.

Williams is set to serve as the executive producer of Carrie Soto Is Back, a Netflix television series adapted from the novel of the same name. The story revolves around a tennis player aiming to return to the sport and break the Grand Slam win record, inspired by the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Shonda Rhimes and Serena Williams are investors in the Los Angeles Golf Club

2025 Athlos NYC
2025 Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Shonda Rhimes joined Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian's tech-focused golf league Los Angeles Golf Club, a team that plays in the TGL in 2024. Reportedly, the producer's move after she shifted to Connecticut.

Williams and her husband have made major investments in the NWSL's newest franchise, Angel City FC, in 2020. Later, the team was sold for $250 million and has since been the most valuable women's team in the world.

Besides her business and other career endeavors, Williams is also a dedicated family person, often spending time with her daughters, Olympia and Adira. They also take vacations and attend events together.

