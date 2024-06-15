Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently welcomed Shonda Rhimes as the newest investor in the Los Angeles Golf Club. The LAGC is one of the teams that will play in the TGL, a new golf league that will begin in January 2025.

LAGC was founded by Serena Williams, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, their daughter Olympia, and Venus Williams. Later, they were joined by basketball superstars and brothers, Alex Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kostas Antetokounmpo, and Thanasis Antetokounmpo. FIFA Women's World Cup winner, Alex Morgan, her husband and former soccer player Servando Carrasco, and LPGA icon Michelle Wie West are also investors in the golf franchise.

Shonda Rhimes is the latest addition to this star-studded lineup of investors. Best known for producing shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal," she was also the executive producer of "How to Get Away with Murder" and "Bridgerton."

Rhimes was welcomed to the LA Golf Club family by Ohanian, who posted a video to make the announcement. He heaped praise on her for her work in the entertainment industry.

"I am so excited to tell you that we have a new member of the @WeAreLAGC investment squad... Let’s all give a HUGE welcome to the GOAT herself, @shondarhimes. There is nobody else like Shonda. After creating the mega-hit Grey’s Anatomy, she built a global media *empire* with her production co @Shondaland. Scandal, Inventing Amy, and Bridgerton? All Shonda," Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

Ohanian added that he was excited to use her business acumen to help transform the sports experience for fans.

"She knows brand, merch, distro, and (ofc) how to tell a really good story. So why are we so stoked to have her in sports? Because nobody else knows entertainment like her. She is *the* woman with the creative vision and business acumen to transform the sports experience for fans everywhere. I can’t wait. Welcome, Shonda!" Ohanian further wrote in the welcome message.

Alexis Ohanian hilariously auditions for a role in Shonda Rhimes' series Bridgerton

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the 2019 Met Gala

In the same video, Alexis Ohanian also hilariously mentioned that he was vying for a role in Rhimes' series, "Bridgerton."

"I guess you can kinda consider this an audition tape for me to be in season 4 of Bridgerton. So let me know what else you need, maybe some headshots or what have you. I am here, I am ready," he said.

Jokes apart, LAGC will be looking to get the most out of Rhimes' prowess as an investor. The players for the team were recently revealed to be Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Collin Morikawa.

Six teams, each with four PGA Tour players, make up the TGL golf league. The league has been developed in collaboration with Tiger Woods, TMRW Sports, the PGA Tour, and ESPN.

With a specially-designed hole and a tech-forward venue, it promises to give fans an immersive experience, with every shot being televised live. The season is divided into 15 matches, in addition to the knockouts.

