Serena Williams, Coco Gauff and tennis world send heartfelt messages to Taylor Townsend as she turns up the glamor on 29th birthday

Taylor Townsend recently celebrated her 29th birthday with heartwarming wishes from Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, and other tennis players. Townsend also debuted a fresh look for the happy occasion.

Ad

Townsend was most recently in action at the Miami Open, where she lost in the third round of the singles contest and fell short in the women's doubles semifinals. The American has yet to begin her clay season, instead taking the opportunity to enjoy a break at home.

The doubles World No. 2 turned 29 on April 16 and commemorated the occasion with a striking photoshoot. Townsen showed off her new blonde bob as she happily posed in a sequined black bodycon dress and kitten heels.

Ad

Trending

"Here’s to 29✨🎈🎂 May this year filled with wisdom, prosperity, and growth Love ❤️ 👑," Townsend captioned her Instagram post.

Ad

Taylor Townsend's post caught the attention of several tennis stars. While Serena Williams gushed over her fellow American's "vintage" look, the likes of Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, and Madison Keys sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Townsend.

"Vintage 😝😝😝😝😂😂," Williams commented.

"Happy birthday ❤️❤️," Gauff wrote.

"Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️," Osaka posted.

"Happy birthday boo ♥️," Keys shared.

Comments on Taylor Townsend's Instagram post

Gauff previously shared a sweet birthday wish for Taylor Townsend's son Adyn when he turned four in March. The 20-year-old also gushed over Townsend's stunning 'Desert Mama' photo session from Dubai.

Ad

While Townsend is taking a break before commencing her clay season, Coco Gauff is set to compete at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Coco Gauff gears up for Stuttgart opener amid Taylor Townsend's absence

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

After a first-round bye, Coco Gauff is set to face qualifier Ella Seidel in her opening match at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart. Seidel claimed a 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 win over Tatjana Maria to set up her first meeting with the World No. 4.

Ad

Ahead of her tournament opener, Gauff joined Eva Lys as the judge for the cooking competition between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula. After tasting both dishes, they judged that Sabalenka won the point for flavor, while Pegula emerged victorious when it came to the presentation.

"Game. Set. Snack. 🎾👩‍🍳 @arynasabalenka wins the flavor point in the cook-off at the @siematic.official show kitchen, @jpegula nails the presentation. Taste test by @cocogauff & @eva.lys. Winner? Everyone with a fork," the caption read.

Ad

If Gauff beats Ella Seidel and advances to the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, she will battle it out against Jasmine Paolini or Jule Niemeier for a spot in the semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas