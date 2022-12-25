Serena Williams dazzles with cameo in movie starring Edward Norton, Daniel Craig, and Janelle Monáe

Serena Williams and the spotlight are old friends, be it on the tennis court, wherever she goes off it, or even on the big screen now. The American great recently thrilled movie fans as well as tennis fans with her short cameo in the movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monáe in lead roles.

The movie, which made its Netflix debut on Friday, was first released at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, just a few days after Serena Williams played her final career match at the US Open. It also had a limited one-week theatrical release in late November, when more fans caught the movie.

However, its Netflix release means that the movie is available to its widest audience starting only this week, and many saw the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion's cameo. Williams plays herself in the movie and appears briefly through a fitness app.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a sequel to the 2019 movie ‘Knives Out.' Alongside James Bond star Daniel Craig, Fight Club and The Bourne Legacy star Edward Norton, and acclaimed singer Janelle Monae, the movie also stars Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista, and Kathryn Hahn, among others.

While the Will Smith-starrer Oscar-winning film King Richard was inspired by the lives of Serena and Venus Williams, and their father Richard, Serena Williams herself is no stranger to the small and big screens. She also featured in the 2018 film Ocean's Eight as well as Beyonce's music video Sorry, along with multiple other cameos.

"It was really fun" - Serena Williams opens up about her experience working on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Serena Williams has made cameos in multiple movies.

Serena Williams recently spoke about her experience of landing a role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and expressed her excitement at getting the opportunity to play a cameo in a star-studded enterprise. In an interview last month, Williams said that she was pleasantly surprised when she was offered the cameo and was quick to accept the offer.

"They had written me into the script originally. They were thinking of me. And I was like, 'No way, cool.' And they were like, 'Well, would you want to do this'? And I was like, 'Why not? Sure. It'll be fun'. So I was really excited to shoot it," Serena Williams said to Cosmopolitan.

She also joked that she forgot about the movie altogether as she was supposed to keep it a secret for a long time, right up to its September release. Williams revealed that she had a lot of fun working on the project, while also praising Monae for her work.

"I couldn't say anything about it for so long that I think I actually forgot about it, but it was really fun. I'm glad it worked out. It's obviously a great movie. Janelle Monáe does an incredible job. It's a great cast as well," the 41-year-old added.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes