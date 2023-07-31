Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs called out former player and commentator Jimmy Arias for his remarks on Iga Swiatek wearing her hat "so low you can't even see her face or eyes."

On Tennis Channel's 'Inside In' podcast, the host invited former US Open finalist Jimmy Arias to talk about player performances ahead of the summer hardcourt season.

After a discussion of the men's side, the host moved to women players. He asked Arias about the World No. 1's performance at the recently concluded Wimbledon when Arias commentated on the Pole's personality:

"I don’t think she’s been great for women’s tennis because she wears her hat so low that you can’t even see her face or eyes during the match, so you don’t get a connection as much as you could. I want to see her personality,” Arias said.

The statement, which was later shared by the Tennis Letter, did not go down well with Stubbs, who took to Twitter to express her disbelief at Arias' reason for disliking Swiatek's personality.

"What! The!" Rennae Stubbs reacted to Jimmy Arias' comment.

Arias, who retired back in 1994, also drew flak from tennis fans on Twitter, with some questioning his authority to make such remarks and others expressing their anger at the statement.

Iga Swiatek wins fourth title of the season at Poland Open 2023

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek continued her impressive 2023 season run, winning the 2023 Poland Open on Sunday, July 30. Playing on her home soil, she sailed past Laura Siegemund, 6-0, 6-1, to clinch her fourth title of the season

The Pole started the season with the Doha International title to her name. She then lifted her first Grand Slam trophy of the season at the French Open. She also won the title at the Stuttgart Open before adding the Poland Open crown to the list.

While she had a commanding victory in the final, the World No. 1 had a relatively tough semifinal against Yanina Wickmayer. Swiatek had a comfortable lead in the second set with three match points when the match was put on hold due to bad light on Saturday night.

However, upon resumption, her opponent came close to pushing the match into a decider before Swiatek won 6-1, 7-6(6).

Swiatek, who won the Poland Open title without dropping a set, took to Twitter to share her excitement. She wrote:

" Home Sweet Home."

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek Nie ma to jak w domu...

Home, sweet home... pic.twitter.com/PfPejppTRg Nie ma to jak w domu...Home, sweet home...

Iga Swiatek thanked her team and expressed her love for her home crowd before complimenting her opponent on her run to the finals.