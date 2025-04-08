Serena Williams' ex-coach gives ominous prediction for Iga Swiatek in clay swing with French Open title defense looming

Serena Williams' ex-coach recently opined on why the upcoming 2025 European clay swing will be important for Iga Swiatek. Swiatek has been going through a rough patch in recent times, as despite making deep runs in every tournament she plays, the five-time Grand Slam champion has yet to win a title since her French Open triumph last year.

Swiatek kicked off her season at the United Cup, where she helped her Team Poland to reach the final. However, they lost against Team USA. The Pole then competed at the Australian Open, where she was ousted in the semifinal by eventual champion Madison Keys.

The World No. 2 then failed to defend her Qatar Open title, losing in the semifinal to Jelena Ostapenko, following which she was eliminated by Mirra Andreeva in Dubai and Indian Wells, in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively. Her Miami Open campaign was ended by Filipino teenage prodigy Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinals.

After taking some time off to rejuvenate herself, Iga Swiatek has kicked off her preparations for the European clay swing, where she will be defending her titles at the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and the French Open. This clay swing will also be important for Swiatek in the WTA rankings, as World No. 3 Jessica Pegula will fancy her chances to reach a new career-high ranking.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci opined that if the Pole fails to get her mojo back during the European clay swing, she may have to go through some rough times in the near future.

"Iga on the the dirt I feel can regain her mental magic as she can Slide and time is on her Side. But if on the Clay which she is the favorite every Day starts losing winnable Matches the Polish Punisher is going to have more rough Patches."

Macci had also sent a piece of crucial advice to Swiatek after her Miami Open exit.

Serena Williams' ex-coach gives crucial piece of advice to Iga Swiatek after Miami Open heartbreak

Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

Following her shocking defeat to Alexandra Eala at the Miami Open, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci gave some crucial advice on where Iga Swiatek could improve.

"Iga is proven. Has been there done that. Not going anywhere. But that being said with the firepower of the racquet/ string and mindset of players to grip it and rip it Iga does not have as much time and has to play off back foot more. When Iga is on the front toe she runs the show."

Iga Swiatek is slated to kick off her European clay swing at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The Pole has already kicked off her preparations for the swing. She also decided to pull out of the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers and wished Team Poland the best.

