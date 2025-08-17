Serena Williams' ex-coach makes bold prediction for Novak Djokovic's US Open chances despite Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner dominance

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rick Macci, stated that Novak Djokovic has maintained his dominance on the court and has chances to win his record-extending 25th Grand Slam at the 2025 US Open. Macci also mentioned that the Serb could only triumph if he broke the draw or the top players, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, faulted.

Rick Macci has been one of the most legendary coaches, having trained five top-ranked players throughout his career. He was also inducted into the USPTA Florida Hall of Fame and currently serves as the USTA Player Development Program consultant. Often sharing his views on players and tournaments, the 70-year-old recently discussed how likely it is that Djokovic will win his 25th Grand Slam, the most in tennis history.

Currently tied with Margaret Court, the Serb has been trying to break the record since his major title win at the 2023 US Open. While he eyed a win in the last lap in Flushing Meadows, Macci felt that Djokovic would only triumph if one of the top players got hurt or the draw broke correctly, stating it may be mentally and physically tough for him, considering his age.

“He can win the US Open, because he still checks enough boxes — and he has to make sure that he’s not playing four or five hours the other matches because you got a day or whatever to get back and do it again. It’s the physical and mental toll that’s gonna be tough on his body. But if the draw breaks the right way, or if Alcaraz or Sinner – something happens to them along the way – it changes the whole roadmap, the way you’re looking at this thing. (via Tennis365)

Djokovic will likely be seeded seventh for the US Open, meaning he would face either Alcaraz or Sinner in the quarter-finals or earlier.

Novak Djokovic once expressed his wish to defend his Olympic gold at the 2028 LA Olympics

The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Djokovic achieved a Career Golden Slam at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He trounced Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets 7-6(3), 7-6(2) to etch his name in the history books. Though the 38-year-old will be 41 when the LA Olympics take place, he still has the desire to defend his title.

"The only thing that at this moment, professionally speaking, I have in my vision at this point. And it's interesting when we talk about these achievements and the Olympics that stand out and redemption, the only thing that I have in my head, which gives me motivation, is the Olympics of 2028 in Los Angeles. And playing for the national team and Grand Slams. But not even the Grand Slams, not as much as the Olympics," he had said (via Olympics.com).

The Serb has won all the Big Titles in his career and reigns on top as the only player to win a triple Career Grand Slam and to complete a Career Golden Masters.

