Serena Williams' ex-coach makes his feelings known on Naomi Osaka's blunt 'worst match in my life' claim about deflating Indian Wells 2025 exit

Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, recently critiqued Naomi Osaka's movement during her first-round exit at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday (March 5). The American also gave props to her opponent Camila Osorio, who maintained the scoreboard pressure on the former World No. 1 en route to her straight-sets victory.

The four-time Major winner made her tour return after a month-long absence at the BNP Paribas Open and was the favorite to get through her first-round match. World No. 53 Osorio had other plans for the 27-year-old though, putting in a commanding performance to win their meeting 6-4, 6-4.

Following her loss, the 2018 Indian Wells champion remarked that she played "the worst match of her life" as she apologized to her fans on social media. Against that background, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci took to his X (formerly Twitter) account late on Thursday (March 6) to give his two cents on the World No. 56's listless defeat.

He mentioned the Japanese's social media post in his analysis before heaping rich praise on Camila Osorio's variety, which he felt offset the former World No. 1's rhythm during their encounter.

"Osaka said it was the worst match she played in her life! Remember how you play also depends on who is on the other side. The Columbian cutter was slicing dicing chipping ripping flipping and Osaka movement at times was tripping. Also Osorio was hitting a few tasty lobsters with extra butter," Rick Macci wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Naomi Osaka started her 2025 WTA Tour season on a positive note at the ASB Classic, as she reached the final against all odds. However, the Japanese picked up an abdominal injury during the title match against the upcoming Clara Tauson, forcing her to retire after the first set.

Unfortunately, the injury resurfaced during her Australian Open campaign; she threw in the towel midway through her third-round encounter against Belinda Bencic, following which she was out of action for a month.

Serena Williams' ex-coach had previously forecasted Naomi Osaka to make top-10 comeback

Naomi Osaka hits a backhand during the match at Indian Wells | Image Source: Getty

Rick Macci, who worked with Serena Williams in the early 1990s, had predicted two years ago that Naomi Osaka would make her way back inside the women's top 10 by 2024. However, the American coach's prediction is currently in no near sight of coming true.

"Naomi Osaka next year will 100% skyrocket back into the top ten. You do not lose the talent the laser groundies or that explosive serve to play right thru the field," Macci wrote on X in May 2023. "Fitness and overall confidence takes time but with Four Slams in her back pocket she has been there done that."

In Naomi Osaka's defense, she has faced setback after setback concerning her physical conditioning in the last year. The four-time major winner, who was returning from maternity leave in 2024, enjoyed a respectable first half of the season as she went from being ranked as low as 757th in the world to re-entering the women's top 100.

Disaster struck in the post-US Open hardcourt swing though, as Osaka picked up a back injury at the China Open that forced her to shut down her season. She again looked set for consistent deep showings this year but was forced to miss the 1000-level events in Doha and Dubai due to her abdominal injury.

