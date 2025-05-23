Serena Williams' ex-coach names his favorites for French Open 2025 men's & women's titles, and it's not Jannik Sinner or Aryna Sabalenka

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci has picked Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek to win the men's and women's singles titles respectively at the 2025 French Open. Interestingly, neither Alcaraz nor Swiatek are the No. 1 seeds in their respective men's and women's singles draws. In fact, it's ATP No. 1 Jannik Sinner and WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka who are the top singles seeds at the upcoming claycourt Major.

On Thursday, May 22, Macci took to X (formerly Twitter) and delivered a rather poetic take on Alcaraz's imminent title defense at Roland Garros. The 70-year-old wrote:

"Alcaraz is my pick to win the French. The key for the Magician is to play with measured aggression every session . He has to win with legs and more Air mail then he can Nail. When he offers gifts others he lifts. When they believe they will achieve. @carlosalcaraz"

Later, the veteran coach who was pivotal in developing Venus and Serena Williams' games during the legendary sisters' childhood, named Swiatek as his favorite for the 2025 French Open women's singles title. Macci though, acknowledged that the Pole's recent form has been far from convincing.

"My pick against all odds to win the French is IGA. Her game / career is at a dangerous crossroad as she has been so rock solid mentally and now there are cracks. Sometimes when you loose the BIG C and the verbal darts begin to Stack it triggers your championship DNA to come Back," he opined.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek's respective fortunes in the buildup to Roland Garros have been drastically different.

Carlos Alcaraz registered two Masters 1000 title triumphs on clay ahead of French Open 2025; Iga Swiatek faltered in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome

Carlos Alcaraz lifts the men's singles winner's trophy at the 2025 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

The 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters marked Carlos Alcaraz's first competitive outing on this year's European claycourt swing. The Spaniard won the Masters 1000 tournament in thrilling fashion, coming back from a set down against Lorenzo Musetti in the final.

Next, at the Barcelona Open, Alcaraz was close to clinching another title. However, an injury he sustained at the ATP 500 event flared up during the final, which the Spaniard ultimately lost to Holger Rune. The injury prompted the four-time Major champion to withdraw from the Madrid Open.

Upon his return to action at the Italian Open in Rome, Alcaraz was at his blistering best, and he added another Masters 1000 title to his collection after conquering World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final. The ATP No. 2 is set to start his Roland Garros title defense with a first-round clash against veteran Kei Nishikori.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek's form heading into the French Open has been a cause for concern. The Pole began her European claycourt swing this year at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, but her campaign here was cut short by Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals.

Another crushing defeat in Madrid, this time to Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the 2025 Madrid Open, dashed Swiatek's hopes in the Spanish capital. In Rome, the four-time French Open champion suffered a surprising straight-set loss to Danielle Collins in the third round. At the French Open, the No. 5 seed will begin her campaign against Rebecca Sramkova.

