Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs & $22M-worth Rebel Wilson gush over Sarah Snook's 'extraordinary' Broadway performance after fun outing

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs praised Sarah Snook's performance in the Broadway adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray. Moreover, renowned actress Rebel Wilson also praised Snook's Broadway performance.

Snook impressed the audience and critics alike by playing 26 characters in the play. Kip Williams' directorial also blends live performance with video projections. The Australian actress appeared on screen with her live performance, both in real-time and in a pre-recorded clip.

The Broadway production began performances in New York's Music Box Theatre on March 10 and officially opened on March 25. Moreover, the play is likely to run until June 15.

Four-time doubles Grand Slam champion Stubbs watched the play with $22 million-worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) actress Rebel Wilson. The Australian actress shared a photo of herself with Stubbs on Instagram, apparently clicked after the play.

"We love you Sarah Snook," she wrote.

Stubbs re-shared Wilson's story and wrote:

"Truly one of the most extraordinary performances I have ever seen!!'

Wilson also shared a picture of the playbill she received at the theater. The 54-year-old re-shared it and wrote:

"I just watched someone play a 3 set match against themself!"

Check out Rennae Stubbs's Instagram story below:

Rennae Stubbs' Instagram story; (Source - Instagram @rennaestubbs)

Stubbs often shares her thoughts on numerous topics online.

When Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs thanked Rebel Wilson for setting up her meeting with Kelly Clarkson

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party: Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs was overjoyed after meeting renowned talk show host and television personality Kelly Clarkson last year. The 54-year-old also thanked Australian actress Rebel Wilson for fixing her meeting with Clarkson.

Clarkson rose to fame as an inaugural winner of American Idol. The 42-year-old also hosts a daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which has aired six seasons so far. Clarkson welcomed Wilson to her show for a conversation about her memoir, Rebel Rising.

Moreover, Stubbs was sitting in the audience and later met Clarkson. The Australian legend shared a picture with the American television personality on Instagram and wrote:

"I have always loved @kellyclarkson and was lucky enough to get to meet her at this live taping of my buddy @rebelwilson on her show. Thanks Rebs for getting me this pic❤️! Total fan moment 😂 and i don’t care who knows it! 😆 she was lovely too."

Have a look at her Instagram post below:

Rennae Stubbs has often expressed her admiration for women's basketball. The Aussie celebrated American college player Paige Bueckers for recording the most assists across the NBA, WNBA, and college basketball.

