Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs accuses $4.8B-worth Donald Trump of "lying as much as he draws breath" over bold egg price claim

Rennae Stubbs, Serena Williams' former coach, has once again criticized Donald Trump after the new president claimed to have reduced egg prices in the US. Trump, who, according to Forbes, is worth $4.8 billion, suggested that eggs have dropped some 30% in price since his January inauguration.

In the lead up to the US general election in November, Trump had made egg prices a central issue in his campaign. He promised to bring prices down from the first day of his presidency. On his 50th day at the helm, the New York businessman has received significant criticism of his economic policies as inflation in the US rises and stock prices tumble.

Undeterred, the American president ended a press conference with the Irish prime minister and made his 30% claim. His statement was immediately contradicted on X (Twitter) by the FactPost X account, stating:

"This is a blatant lie. The cost of eggs is up 28% since Trump took office."

Rennae Stubbs, a longtime Trump critic, wasted no time adding her voice to the argument. To her 27,000 X followers, she wrote:

"This dude lies as much as he draws breath."

Historically, Stubbs has not held back in her critique of the US's new commander-in-chief. She's previously described him as "a diet-coke drinking lunatic", a "bully", an "idiot", and a "nasty piece of s***".

What has Rennae Stubbs been up to lately?

As a player, Stubbs was once the world's top women's doubles player, and she won four Grand Slam doubles titles in the 2000s. After retiring, she worked at the Channel Seven Network as a tennis analyst before moving to ESPN. She's the founder and host of the "The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast".

Stubbs is a leading light in the LGBTQ+ and women's rights movements. Like her friend Martina Navratilova, she often uses her social media platforms to comment on issues that interest her. Her dislike for Donald Trump and his new administration is a key element of her political and social commentary.

Stubbs is also a successful coach. She guided Serena Williams during the 23-time Major winner's final campaign at the US Open 2022. She also coached Samantha Stosur when the Australian won her 2021 US Open doubles title and even guided Eugenie Bouchard and Karolina Pliskova. Pliskova was, in fact, inspired by Stubbs' motivational speech at the 2019 edition of the Brisbane International and went on to win it.

