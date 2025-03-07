"Donald Trump is an idiot" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs lashes out at President over controversial 'transgender mice' remarks

Rennae Stubbs, Serena Williams' former coach, has again made her feelings known about Donald Trump, after he made a provably false claim during his State of the Union address. The American president lashed out at his predecessors, who he claimed, had spent $8 million on "making mice transgender".

Trump's claim was immediately disproven by Miles Klee, a reporter for Rolling Stone magazine. Klee investigated the matter and found that the studies referred to, involved transgenic and not transgender mice; i.e. genetically modified rodents used in the study of human diseases.

True to form, Stubbs took to her Instagram account to inform her 27,000 followers of Trump's error. A long-time critic of the president, the tennis doubles specialist, posted an image of the Rolling Stone headline, which read:

"Trump Decried Millions Spent 'Making Mice Transgender.' It was Cancer and Asthma Research"

She then added her own commentary, in which she criticized the president, saying:

"A girl has no president. Like he's an idiot. And the people who voted for him. This is the idiot you voted for."

This is not the first time Stubbs has spoken out about Donald Trump. In previous Instagram posts, she has variously described him as having "the empathy meter of a turd", a "bully", "a nasty piece of s---" and a "diet-coke drinking lunatic".

Rennae Stubbs has joined Martina Navratilova as a liberal tennis icon

After retiring, she worked as a tennis analyst at the Channel Seven Network before moving to ESPN. She currently hosts the "The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast". Stubbs has a prominent voice in the LGBTQ+ and women's rights movements, and uses her various platforms, like her good friend Martina Navratilova, to express her dislike for Donald Trump and his new government.

Stubbs coached Serena Williams during the 23-time Major winner's campaign at the US Open 2022. The tournament turned out to be her last. She also coached Samantha Stosur to her 2021 US Open doubles title and oversaw Karolina Pliskova and Eugenie Bouchard at various points in their careers. As a player, she once ranked as the top women's doubles player in the world, winning four Grand Slam doubles titles in the 2000s.

