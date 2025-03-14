Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs dismisses claims of alleged match fixing at Cherbourg Challenger event

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, recently dismissed claims of alleged match-fixing at the 2025 Challenger La Manche in Cherbourg. The accusations were centered around the match between French players Matteo Martineau and Kenny de Schepper

The 2025 Challenger La Manche is a professional tennis tournament which is being held on the indoor hard courts in Cherbourg, France and the event is running from March 10 to March 16, 2025.

A social media user recently posted a video clip from the second-round match between Matteo Martineau and wild card Kenny de Schepper. Martineau advanced to the second round after defeating qualifier Lukas Pokorny 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the first round, while De Schepper overcame Viktor Durasovic 6-2, 6-4 in the first round to move to the second round.

After sharing the video from Martineau and De Schepper's match, the social media user implied that the match between the two French players was fixed, alleging that he players were very deliberate in the shots they playing in order to manipulate the results of the game. Martineau ultimately emerged victorious with a score of 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-6(5) and will next face sixth seed Jurij Rodionov in the quarterfinals.

"Yeah man not suspect at all! Totally normal," the X user posted.

These match fixing claims did not sit well with Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, who took to social media and defended Matteo Martineau and Kenny de Schepper, stating that the shots played in the video were completely "normal."

"What are you talking about! This is 100% normal!" Rennae Stubbs posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Currently, the most significant ATP events in the world, the 2025 Indian Wells Masters is underway. Players like two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, and Jack Draper have all advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in California.

Rennae Stubbs recently reacted to Daniil Medvedev's on-court celebrations after reaching Indian Wells SF

Rennae Stubbs reacted to Daniil Medvedev's on-court celebrations at Indian Wells [Image Source: Getty Images]

Daniil Medvedev finished as the runner-up at the Indian Wells Masters for the past two years, in 2023 and 2024, narrowly missing out on claiming the title after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

This year, Medvedev is seeded fifth at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in California and he began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

The Russian defeated Bu Yunchaokete 6-2, 6-2, 31st seed Alex Michelsen 2-0 retd., 10th seed Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-0, and Arthur Fils 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(7) to advance to the semifinals.

Following his victory over Fils, Daniil Medvedev was seen celebrating by jumping up and down on the court and letting out an ecstatic shout. This celebration caught the attention of Rennae Stubbs, who took to social media to share her reaction

"lol," Rennae Stubbs posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Daniil Medvedev will face 12th seed Holger Rune in the semifinals at Indian Wells and the winner of this match will go on to face either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or 13th seed Jack Draper in the final.

