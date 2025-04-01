Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs drops 1-word reaction to Donald Trump's claim of 'turning around' USA overnight

Rennae Stubbs has again used her social media platform to make her feelings known about Donald Trump. The former World No. 1 doubles specialist was incensed after watching the new US president give an impromptu interview aboard Air Force One, the presidential jet.

Ad

This is not the first time Stubbs has voiced her criticism of Trump and his new government. Stubbs, alongside her good friend Martina Navratilova, has a prominent voice in the LGBTQ+ and women's rights movements, and often takes advantage of her fame as a sportswoman and broadcaster to raise awareness for the causes closest to her heart.

Meanwhile, Trump has made sweeping changes to the US political scene since his inauguration in January, including vastly reducing the number of federal workers and carrying out mass deportations of immigrants. Trump was on Air Force One when he told reporters that his changes had received positive reviews.

Ad

Trending

"We're respected as a country again. I was with some very important people and they said that they've never seen a turnaround of a country as fast as this."

Rennae Stubbs refused to take Donald Trump at this word, and posted on her Threads account a one-word response:

"Psychotic."

Screenshot of Rennae Stubbs' comment on Threads

Stubbs has previously used social media to share her view of Donald Trump, as well as other political and social matters.

Ad

Rennae Stubbs is a prominent tennis broadcaster and accomplished coach

2024 New York #LWTSUMMIT - September 19 - Source: Getty

Stubbs won four Grand Slam doubles titles in the 2000s. After retiring, she worked at the Channel Seven Network as an analyst before moving to ESPN. She also currently hosts The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

Ad

Last year, Stubbs was interviewed by People and emphasized that despite her political concerns, she still tries to stay positive.

"The one thing that I really try and focus on on a daily basis is seeing the glass as half-full, not half-empty. So in other words, trying to see positives rather than negatives in life."

Stubbs coached Serena Williams when the 23-time Major winner played her last US Open in 2022. She also coached Samantha Stosur to the Australian's 2021 US Open doubles title and was in the corner of Karolina Pliskova and Eugenie Bouchard for short periods in their respective careers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback